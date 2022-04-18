Ukraine news – live: Image emerges of burning Moskva cruiser, as Russian strike kills 7 in Lviv
Kyiv says Moskva sank after successful anti-ship missile strike
A picture which reportedly shows the Russian Navy’s Moskva warship burning before it sank in the Black Sea is genuine, an expert has said.
Sidharth Kaushal, a sea power research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told The Independent the vessel shown tilting in the water with its back deck on fire was the Moskva.
“I have examined the images and they are of the Moskva,” he said.
Both Ukraine and Russia have confirmed the sinking of the Black Sea flagship, but they dispute how it was destroyed.
Meanwhile, at least seven people died and eight others were injured by Russian missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, according to the regional governor.
Maksym Kozystkiy said military facilities and a car tyre service station were hit, while other authorities suggested some of the projectile landed near the train station.
The attack comes as Ukraine braces itself for an all-out Russian assault on the eastern Donbas region, with president Volodymyr Zelensky insisting his country will not cede territory to reach a peace agreement.
Two British fighters captured by Russia ask to be exchanged for Putin ally ‘prince of darkness
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces have asked to be exchanged for a pro-Kremlin politician who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.
It was unclear how freely the two men - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - were able to talk in the clip broadcast on the Rossiya 24 state TV channel.
They asked British prime minister Boris Johnson to help secure their release.
Joe Middleton has more details:
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.
Ukraine releases video of detained pro-Russian politician Medvedchuk suggesting prisoner swap
Ukraine’s security service on Monday released a video showing arrested pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian troops and civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol.
In the video, Medvedchuk addressed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
It was unclear how freely Medvedchuk was speaking in the video.
Reuters
Burning Moskva warship picture is genuine, says expert
A picture showing the Russian warship Moskva burning before sinking in the Black Sea is genuine, an expert has said.
Sidharth Kaushal, a sea power research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told The Independent: “I have examined the images and they are of the Moskva.
“The placement of the radar (visible in the photo), the canisters for surface to air and surface to surface missiles and the hull form all seem to confirm that they are of a Slava class cruiser- and thus must be the Moskva.”
He added that some other images and video he has seen online in recent days do not show the Moskva.
Over 1 million people have returned to Ukraine during war, says state border service
More than a million people have returned to Ukraine since the start of the war on 24 February, a spokesperson for the country’s state border service has said.
Andriy Demchenko said more people entered Ukraine than left it on Saturday, the first time this has happened during the conflict.
Firefighters repond to Lviv attacks
Ukraine’s Sumy region prepares for new Russian assault
On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukraine and swept into the northeastern Sumy region.
The area was recaptured by Ukrainian forces on 8 April, according to the head of its regional and military administration.
But Dmytro Zhivitskyi now warns of fresh Russian attacks.
“I think the probability of a (new) attack is high. They are determined and we understand that the number of people in Russia is about 150 million,” he said. “Until the tanks and people run out, they will keep sending people here.”
Revealed: Hundreds of millions in UK taxpayers’ money handed to companies still operating in Russia
The British government is handing hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ moneys to companies that are still operating in Russia.
“These companies are blunting the effect of sanctions measures and undermining the west’s unified response to the war,” said John Lough, of Chatham House.
Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, said the actions of the 15 companies were indirectly funding the Kremlin’s war machine.
“The government is continuing to fund these companies, which are paying into the Kremlin’s budget, which then uses that money to kill Ukrainians,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense.
Our senior news correspondent Samuel Lovett has this exclusive:
Russian troops shoot four civilians dead in Luhansk, says governor
Russian forces have been accused of shooting four civilians dead as they tried to flee the town of Kreminna in Ukraine’s Luhansk region.
Regional governor Serhiy Gaidai made the allegation in a Telegram post on Monday, adding that a fourth person was seriously injured in the attack.
The Independent cannot independently verify the claim.
20,600 Russian soldiers killed, says Ukrainian army
An estimated 20,600 Russian troops have been killed so far during the war, the Ukrainian military has said.
Almost 800 Russian tanks and 150 helicopters have been destroyed in less than two months, it added.
No humanitarian corridors for second successive day
For a second successive day, Kyiv and Moscow have been unable to agree on civilians evacuations, Ukraine‘s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
“For security reasons, it was decided not to open humanitarian corridors today,” she said on Telegram.
