A picture which reportedly shows the Russian Navy’s Moskva warship burning before it sank in the Black Sea is genuine, an expert has said.

Sidharth Kaushal, a sea power research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), told The Independent the vessel shown tilting in the water with its back deck on fire was the Moskva.

“I have examined the images and they are of the Moskva,” he said.

Both Ukraine and Russia have confirmed the sinking of the Black Sea flagship, but they dispute how it was destroyed.

Meanwhile, at least seven people died and eight others were injured by Russian missile strikes in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday, according to the regional governor.

Maksym Kozystkiy said military facilities and a car tyre service station were hit, while other authorities suggested some of the projectile landed near the train station.

The attack comes as Ukraine braces itself for an all-out Russian assault on the eastern Donbas region, with president Volodymyr Zelensky insisting his country will not cede territory to reach a peace agreement.