Ukraine news – live: Zelensky warns of ‘third world war’ if Russia talks fail as art school bombed
Ukrainian leader says Russia aims to ‘exterminate’ his country’s civilian population
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “third world war” if talks with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, fail to achieve peace following the invasion of Ukraine.
“[I]f these attempts fail, that would mean ... a third world war,” the wartime leader told CNN via video link on Sunday. He also repeated his belief that Putin’s troops were working to “exterminate” Ukraine’s civilian population.
It comes as the one-month anniversary of Russia’s assault on its neighbour looms this week, with the UN’s most recent data showing that 6.5 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced since the fighting began. At least 816 civilians are thought to have been, though the figure is likely much higher.
Meanwhile, the Russian military on Sunday bombed an art school where around 400 people were taking refuge in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
On Wednesday, Russia targeted a theatre in the same city, where hundreds of civilians were sheltering. Moscow later denied responsibility, blaming far-right Ukrainians for the attack.
Watch: Chinese ambassador rejects claims Beijing is aiding Russia
Russia gives Ukraine hours to surrender in Mariupol in exchange for escape
Following my earlier post (9.13pm), here’s our daily edition editor Alastair Jamieson with more on the latest deal Russia has offered Ukraine:
Russia gives Ukraine hours to surrender in Mariupol
‘Lay down your arms’ says Russia’s Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev
Kyiv's mayor says shelling kills at least one in Podil
Shelling hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kyiv’s Podil district late on Sunday, killing at least one person, mayor Vitali Klitschko claims.
“According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit],” he said on his Telegram channel.
Mr Klitschko said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed.
The Independent has so far not been able to verify these reports.
Watch: Sunak distances himself from PM's comparison of Ukraine war with Brexit
Johnson sparks fury by comparing Ukraine war to Brexit
Boris Johnson has sparked fury by comparing the war in Ukraine to Britain’s vote to leave the EU, with one European statesmen branding it “disgraceful” and another describing it as offensive to those fighting the Russian invasion.
There were calls for the prime minister to be excluded from next week’s European Council meeting, where Mr Johnson is hoping to join EU leaders to discuss the Ukraine crisis with US president Joe Biden, reports our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Speaking to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, Mr Johnson said that the world faced a moment of choice between “freedom and oppression” and criticised those who believe it is necessary to “make accommodations with tyranny”.
Boris Johnson sparks fury by comparing Ukraine war to Brexit
‘He is no Churchill. He is Basil Fawlty’: European statesmen and UK politicians appalled by PM’s analogy
David Beckham hands social media channels to Ukrainian medic
Ex-England footballer David Beckham has handed his social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook to Iryna, head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv.
Iryna says that during peacetime she is a child anaesthesiologist, and on the first day of the war all the pregnant women and mothers had to be evacuated to the basement of the hospital.
“Unfortunately, we can’t take babies who are in intensive care to the basement, because they rely on life-saving equipment,” she adds.
Iryna says the first days were the most difficult, learning how to work with bombings and missile strikes, and says her workday is now 24 hours, seven days a week.
Russia offers humanitarian corridors from Mariupol
Russia’s defence ministry has offered to open humanitarian corridors on Monday morning from Mariupol, going east and west out of the besieged city.
In a statement, Gen Mikhail Mizintsev proposed opening the corridors from 10am Moscow time (07:00 GMT), initially for Ukrainian troops and “foreign mercenaries” to lay down their arms and leave.
Then from 12pm, humanitarian convoys with food, medicine and other supplies would be granted safe passage into the city from both directions, he said, after de-mining of the roads.
He added that up to 130,000 civilians were being “held hostage” there, and would be able to go east or west, if Kyiv responded positively by 05:00 Moscow time.
Previous efforts to evacuate civilians from Mariupol quickly broke down when Russia resumed shelling. Thousands of people are sheltering underground, short of food, water and medical supplies.
He said the offer was conditional on Ukrainian forces “laying down” their weapons in the city, and that they had until 5am Moscow time to respond to the offer.
Chinese ambassador says Beijing hasn’t provided Russia with military aid
Beijing’s ambassador to Washington has insisted China is not helping Russia and defended his country’s refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with CBS’ Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan, Qin Gang strongly denied that China had provided any military aid to any parties involved in the invasion of Ukraine, including Russia, while not specifically ruling out the possibility of such shipments or even economic aid to Moscow in the future.
But Mr Qin did stress that China’s goal going forward would be to “do everything to deescalate” the situation, which would seemingly rule military aid out of the picture, writes John Bowden.
Beijing hasn’t provided military aid to Russia, says ambassador
US officials alleged in diplomatic cables that Beijing was willing to send military, economic aid
Watch: PM called 'distasteful and shameless' for Ukraine war and Brexit comparison
Day 25: Russia accused of bombing Mariupol art school as war rages on
Russia has been accused of bombing an art school providing shelter to hundreds of civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol and of deporting thousands of residents to an unknown fate inside Russian territory as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warns of a third world war if talks with Vladimir Putin fail.
The southeastern port city has suffered the most brutal siege of Russia’s invasion, and many of its 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks with scant food, water and power as Vladimir Putin seeks to establish a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Local officials said “several thousand” residents have been taken inside Russia in the past week — a claim the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, described as “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true.
Our deputy international editor Kieran Guilbert reports:
Russia accused of bombing Mariupol school as Zelensky warns of ‘third world war’
‘Several thousand’ residents reportedly deported to Russia as Putin’s forces tighten grip on port city
