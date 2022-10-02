Jump to content

Liveupdated1664699356

Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US

US ‘very encouraged’ by Ukraine’s recent military successes

Joe Middleton
Sunday 02 October 2022 09:29
Comments
Ukrainian soldiers wave flag at entrance of Russian-controlled Donetsk town

The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.

Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.

He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”

Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.

Russian defeat in Lyman makes war 'more difficult' for Putin, says US defense secretary

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin said Lyman’s capture would create new problems for Russia’s military. “We’re very encouraged by what we’re seeing right now,” Austin told a news conference on Saturday.

Austin noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”

Austin did not say whether he thought Ukraine's capture of Lyman might prompt Russian escalation, although U.S. officials have widely denounced Russia's nuclear rhetoric in recent days and President Joe Biden has publicly urged Putin not to use nuclear weapons.

Joe Middleton2 October 2022 09:28
Ukraine’s jets carry out 29 strikes in the past 24 hours

Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement on Sunday morning that its jets had carried out 29 strikes in the past 24 hours, destroying weapons and anti-aircraft missile systems.

While its ground troops had hit command posts, warehouses containing ammunition and anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Joe Middleton2 October 2022 09:24

