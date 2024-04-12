Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin mocks peace talks as key power plant destroyed by drones near Kyiv
Trypillya power plant was completely destroyed in a ‘terrifying’ attack, according to a Ukrainian energy company
Vladimir Putin has mocked planned Ukraine peace talks and claimed Russia would never accept “any schemes that have nothing to do with reality”.
Switzerland said it would host a peace conference in June to help chart a path toward peace in Ukraine after more than two years of fighting.
But Putin claimed Moscow hadn’t been invited to join the talks, while pointing at Swiss recognition that a peace process can’t happen without Russia.
“They aren’t inviting us there. Moreover, they think there is nothing for us to do there, but at the same time they say that’s it’s impossible to decide anything without us. It would have been funny if it weren’t so sad,” Putin said.
It comes as a major power plant near Kyiv was completely destroyed by Russian strikes in a “terrifying” attack, an energy company said.
Centrenergo chairman Andriy Hota said Trypillya power plant was hit by multiple drones - as part of an attack which saw 80 missiles and drones hit various sites across Ukraine.
Mr Hota said Thursday morning’s strikes destroyed “the transformer, the turbines, the generators. They destroyed 100 per cent”.
Pictured: Fire crews rush to extinguish power plant fire
Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
Editorial: Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Ukraine means no peace at all
Editorial: The outlook is poor, for Ukraine and the cause of freedom. America under Trump would recede into isolationism and protectionism – and its foreign policy would be the appeasement of Russia, if not China
Barrage of Russian missiles on Ukrainian cities leaves 200,000 people without power
Barrage of Russian missiles on Ukrainian cities leaves 200,000 without power
Ukraine needs air defence systems and other assistance, says Zelensky
British military laser could appear on front line in Ukraine to take down Russian drones
The production of laser energy and radio waves – viewed once as weapons of the future – are being fast-tracked in Britain for the battlefields of Ukraine and Red Sea passages coming under Houthi attacks.
The DragonFire system, which uses a beam to hit and destroy targets at the speed of light, and radio frequency hits taking out an adversary’s power supplies, will be tested by the Royal Navy and the Army next month in preparation for operational deployment.
The system, which the Ministry of Defence holds is world-leading, is due to be operational in three years time. But defence secretary Grant Shapps holds that one could not wait to get a system absolutely perfect in such dangerous times, and getting them ready for combat in the fastest time possible is the priority.
Kim Sengupta reports:
Military laser could appear on front line in Ukraine to take down Russian drones
The DragonFire system uses a beam to hit and destroy targets at the speed of light
US cyber agency says Russian hackers used Microsoft access to steal government emails
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Russian government-backed hackers have used their access to Microsoft’s email system to steal correspondence between officials and the tech giant, an emergency directive by the U.S. watchdog released on Thursday showed.
In the directive dated April 2, the agency warned that hackers were exploiting authentication details shared by email to try to break into Microsoft’s customer systems, including those of an unspecified number of government agencies.
The warning that government agencies are being targeted using stolen Microsoft emails follows the company’s announcement in March that it was still wrestling with the intruders, which it nicknames “Midnight Blizzard.”
That disclosure, which set alarm bells ringing across the cybersecurity industry, was followed just last week by a report from the U.S. Cyber Safety Review Board which said that a separate hack - blamed on China - had been preventable, faulting the company for cybersecurity lapses and a deliberate lack of transparency.
CISA declined to name agencies that might have been affected.
FBI worried about terror attack after Russian concert massacre
The FBI is concerned about the possibility of an organised attack in the United States similar to the one that killed scores of people at a Russian concert hall last month, the bureau’s director plans to tell a House of Representatives panel on Thursday.
“Looking back over my career in law enforcement, I’d be hard-pressed to think of a time where so many threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at once,” Christopher Wray is set to tell lawmakers at budget hearing on Thursday.
“But that is the case as I sit here today.”
The March 22 attack on a concert hall in a Moscow suburb killed at least 144 people, the deadliest in Russia in 20 years. A branch of the Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility, but Russian President Vladimir Putin, without citing evidence, has sought to blame Ukraine.
Russia’s glide bombs are devastating Ukraine’s border towns – but residents are digging in
Driving from the northwestern Ukrainian city of Sumy to Kharkiv, around 177km south (110 miles), along a road that roughly parallels the border with Russia, the damage from Moscow’s relentless bombardment is stark.
The road is scarred by potholes and craters from shells, rockets and bombs – with mud everywhere, churned up by heavy military vehicles.
This is agricultural country. In some fields Ukrainian soldiers are building bunkers and defences of razor wire and concrete “dragon’s teeth” – to ensnare tanks. In others, tractors drive on freshly-ploughed soil for planting with wheat, sunflowers, rape seed and other crops.
Near the community of Krasnopillya, about 40km (25 miles) from Sumy, a soldier said a glide bomb dropped by a Russian plane had killed a civilian a few days earlier. He advised: “Don’t listen to music in your car. Pay attention to any sounds because there’s everything flying around in the air here – Russian drones, planes, artillery. Yesterday a [glide] bomb landed close by and left a crater two metres deep.”
Kyiv’s troops dig in as hundreds of Putin’s bombs hit northeastern border with Russia
Askold Krushelnycky travels between the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv, dodging craters left by Moscow’s onslaught. He speaks to residents who say the Kremlin will never drive them out, despite trying to the area an uninhabitable 'grey zone'
‘A battle for democracy’: Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
The bishop for Ukraine in London has urged the UK and the US to “honour their pledges” and not forget that Ukraine is fighting Russia to save the “rule of law and democracy”.
In a major intervention, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said Ukraine was not asking for soldiers on the ground but for funding to continue fighting Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Two years ago, Russia launched a devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine, capturing nearly a quarter of the country and displacing more than 10 million people. There are now at least six million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, including around 250,000 in the UK.
“This is not just a battle for Ukraine,” the Catholic bishop told The Independent. “It is the battle for rule of law, democracy and freedoms that we have all taken advantage of. That we stand to lose.
Bel Trew reports:
Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
Ukraine is ‘fighting for rule of law’, warns senior cleric in an interview with Bel Trew as David Cameron urges US to push through stalled aid package
