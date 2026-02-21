Ukraine-Russia war latest: Send UK troops to Kyiv warzone now, Boris Johnson urges
The former prime minister said the move could ‘flip a switch’ in Putin’s head
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has said the UK should send non-combat troops to Ukraine now in a bid to “flip a switch” in Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s head.
Mr Johnson said the country should put boots on the ground in non-fighting zones, adding Ukraine’s allies have been “too slow” to send support to Kyiv.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg alongside the former head of the military, Adm Sir Tony Radakin, the former PM said: "We've always delayed needlessly,.
"We've then ended up giving the Ukrainians what they have been asking for, and actually it's always served to their advantage and to the disadvantage of Putin.
"I mean, the one person who suffers from escalation is Putin."
It comes after Hungary has said it is prepared to block a key European Union (EU) loan to Ukraine unless Kyiv allows shipments of Russian oil to resume.
The EU nation has been blocked from receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline since 27 January, after Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone attack caused damage to the infrastructure.
But in a video posted on social media on Friday evening, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukraine of "blackmailing" Hungary by failing to restart oil shipments.
Editorial: President Trump is wrong. Ukraine can win this war
President Trump is wrong. Ukraine can win this war
Special report: The only place to hide from Putin’s killer drones is our underground school
‘The only place to hide from Putin’s killer drones is our underground school’
UK should send non-combat troops to Ukraine now, former PM Johnson says
The UK should sent non-combat troops to Ukraine now, former prime minister Boris Johnson has said.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, he said boots should be on the ground to "flip a switch" in Russian President Vladimir Putin's head.
He said: "If we can have a plan for boots on the ground after the war, after Putin has condescended to have a ceasefire, then why not do it now?"
Ukraine returns two more children from Russian occupation, authorities say
Ukrainian forces have returned two more children from the Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, bringing the total of freed children from the region to 31 this year, authorities said
The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the children were returned under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, which finds and returns Ukrainian children from occupied territories and Russia.
Zelensky meets with Nato chief as he prepares for further peace talks
Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Nato chief Mark Rutte as he prepares for further peace talks with the US.
In a post on X, the Ukrainian leader wrote: “I spoke with @SecGenNATO Mark Rutte. We touched base on all key aspects of our diplomatic work, and I’m glad that, in many areas, our views align.
“I shared updates on preparations for the next trilateral format with the United States and Russia, as well as what we know about possible shifts in the parties’ positions.”
Hungary prepared to block key EU loan over oil row, minister says
Hungary will block a planned 90-billion-euro (£78.6 billion) European Union loan to Ukraine until the flow of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline resumes, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Russian oil shipments to Hungary and Slovakia have been interrupted since January 27, after Ukrainian officials said a Russian drone attack damaged the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian crude across Ukrainian territory and into Central Europe.
Hungary and Slovakia, which have both received a temporary exemption from an EU policy prohibiting imports of Russian oil, have accused Ukraine - without providing evidence - of deliberately holding up supplies.
In a video posted on social media on Friday evening, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto accused Ukraine of "blackmailing" Hungary by failing to restart oil shipments.
He said his government would block a massive interest-free loan the EU approved in December to help Kyiv to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years.
Trump ally strikes Alaska gas deal with Russian energy giant
An American financier with connections to Donald Trump's family has reportedly signed a deal with Russian energy giant Novatek to develop natural gas in Alaska, despite ongoing Western sanctions against Moscow.
The agreement, reported by the New York Times, emerged after a meeting in August between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where talks aimed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
During these discussions, US and Russian officials explored several potential energy deals.
Sources close to the talks suggested these business proposals were intended to incentivise the Kremlin towards a peace agreement in Ukraine and for Washington to ease sanctions on Russia.
You can read more below:
Trump ally strikes gas deal with Russian energy giant
Slovakia PM threatens to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine over oil row
Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Saturday that if Ukraine does not resume oil supplies to the country on Monday, he will ask the relevant Slovak companies to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.
It comes after Ukraine halted all deliveries of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline at the end of January following claims of a Kremlin attack on the infrastructure.
Hungary and Slovakia have both opposed EU efforts to phase out Russian energy imports.
Ukraine strikes a key industrial site deep inside Russia
Ukrainian drones struck an industrial site deep inside Russia on Saturday, and a Russian news channel reported the target was a key state-owned missile factory.
The attack took place in Russia's Udmurt Republic, leaving 11 injured, three of whom were hospitalised, according to a Telegram post by Sergei Bagin, the local health minister.
"One of the republic's facilities was attacked by drones" launched by Ukraine, regional head Alexander Brechalov said in another Telegram post.
He added that the strike caused injuries and damage but did not name the site or give further details.
An unofficial Russian news channel on Telegram, Astra, said Ukrainian drones struck the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a major state defense enterprise. Astra said its claim was based on an analysis of footage from local residents.
There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.
The Votkinsk factory, more than 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Ukraine, produces Iskander ballistic missiles, often used in strikes against the country, as well as nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Other Russian news channels posted videos and photos, which they said were from Votkinsk residents, showing black smoke rising from an industrial site and blown-out windows on buildings.
Another unofficial Russian Telegram channel, SHOT, which often quotes contacts in the security services, said residents of Votkinsk reported hearing at least three blasts during the night, as well as what they thought was the humming of drones.
Ukraine officials to boycott Paralympics over Russia’s participation
Ukrainian officials are poised to boycott the upcoming Milano Cortina Paralympics next month, protesting the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their national flags.
Ukraine's Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi confirmed on Wednesday that while Ukrainian athletes will still take part in the 6-15 March games, no official representatives from Ukraine will attend the opening ceremony or any other event.
It comes after the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) decision on Tuesday, which cleared a combined total of 10 para-athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete. Six slots have been handed to Russia and four to Belarus.
You can read more below:
Ukraine officials to boycott Winter Paralympics over Russia’s participation
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks