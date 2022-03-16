Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘struggling’ in face of ‘sustained Ukrainian resistance’ as Kyiv curfew underway
Capital’s residents enter 35-hour lockdown after Russian airstrikes and shelling kill dozens of people
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence briefing that Russian forces are “struggling to conduct offensive operations” because of the “sustained Ukrainian resistance” they have faced since their unprovoked invasion.
The assessment came as Kyiv residents entered a 35-hour curfew after Russian airstrikes and shelling killed dozens of people, with Vladimir Putin’s troops continuing on their mission to seize Ukraine’s capital city.
Elsewhere, a top Ukrainian negotiator and presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has said that despite “fundamental contradictions”, there is “certainly room for compromise” in talks between Kyiv and Moscow officials.
It came as Ukraine’s president, Mr Zelensky said the country must accept it can’t ever join Nato.
“Ukraine is not a member of Nato,” he told representatives of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) via video link. “We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised.”
Russia detonated explosives at damaged Ukrainian nuclear plant, IAEA told
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that the Russian military detonated unexploded munitions left at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
According to Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator, Russian forces “blew up part of the ammunition on the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP [nuclear power plant] near the ruins of the training centre and power unit No 1”.
Citing Ukrainian regulators, the IAEA said that the staff at Zaporizhzhya had “confirmed reports that the Russian military had detonated unexploded munitions left on the site following events on 4 March”, reports Andy Gregory.
Chernobyl re-connected to national electricity grid, Ukrainian regulators tell international agency
Three million people have now fled war in Ukraine: UN
The Russian war in Ukraine has led to three million refugees leaving the besieged country since the war began on 24 February, the United Nations said.
At least 3,000,381 people have left Ukraine in the 20 days of Russian invasion, according to the figures from the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), mainly comprised of border agency data.
Last week, the refugee agencies had warned that they were bracing for as many as 4 million refugees to leave Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war talks likely to continue today
Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia’s demands were becoming more realistic, after Ukraine and Russia met on Tuesday via video.
The delegations from both countries are expected to speak again on Wednesday.
“As I am told, the positions in the negotiations sound more realistic. However, time is still needed for the decisions to be in Ukraine’s interests. Our heroes, our defenders give us this time,” the president said.
“Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“Any war ends with an agreement,” he added.
Zelensky invites people to visit Kyiv: ‘Can be dangerous here'
Seeking solidarity amid war, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky invited people supporting his country in the Russian invasion to visit Kyiv. But he warned that the skies over Kyiv are not closed yet.
“I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv. It can be dangerous here. Because our sky is not yet closed to Russian missiles and planes. The decision to strengthen our arsenal in the air has not yet been made. We have not received planes,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “But... You know for sure that the eyes of all the people of the world are now focused on our capital, on Ukrainians. So everyone who is with us will receive gratitude. Not only ours, but also of other nations of the world.”
Russian war putting safety of journalists at risk, says Blinken
US secretary of state Antony Blinken expressed his condolences to the journalists attacked and killed outside Kyiv on Monday.
“Very saddened to hear that @FoxNews cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed covering Russia’s war against Ukraine. My deepest condolences and wishes for a speedy recovery to our @StateDept correspondent who was injured in the attack,” Mr Blinken said in a tweet.
He added: “I am grateful to all those risking their lives to show the world what is happening in Ukraine. The United States condemns Russia’s ongoing violence, which is putting the safety of journalists and other media workers in Ukraine at risk.”
Two more journalists killed in Ukraine war, says Zelensky
At least two more journalists — a Fox News representative and a Ukrainian journalist — have been killed in Ukraine due to an artillery strike, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on late Tuesday.
“Two more journalists were killed in an artillery strike by Russian troops. Ukrainian Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Fox News representative Pierre Zakrzewski. Another journalist was heavily wounded,” the president said.
The shelling took place in the Kyiv region, Mr Zelensky confirmed.
Zelensky releases new video: ‘War will end in shame and poverty for Russia'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that one more Russian general was killed in the past 24 hours and warned that the war will end in poverty and shame for Russia.
“One more general is among the killed invaders. At least one general today,” Mr Zelensky said in a video message shared on late Tuesday night.
He added: “Two more journalists were killed in an artillery strike by Russian troops. Ukrainian Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Fox News representative Pierre Zakrzewski. Another journalist was heavily wounded. The shelling took place in the Kyiv region”.
On the peace talks with Moscow, the Ukrainian president said that meetings with Russia are still happening.
“As I am told, the positions in the negotiations sound more realistic. However, time is still needed for the decisions to be in Ukraine’s interests. Our heroes, our defenders give us this time,” the president said.
He also urged for the sanctions on Moscow to be tightened “until the Russian state stops the war”.
The Russian citizens who have any access to the information of what’s unfolding in Ukraine already understand how this war will end for their country, he added.
“In shame and poverty”.
Loud explosion heard in Kyiv suburbs: Report
Loud explosions have been heard in Kyiv suburbs on Wednesday — second day in a row — according to a report by CNN, citing their team on the ground.
This comes immediately after air raid alerts were sounded in the cities of Kyiv, Izyum, Kremenchuk, Bila Tserkva, Nikopol, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Izmail, Odesa, Poltava, and the Kryve Ozero area, reported The Kyiv Independent.
Sirens have been activated in Cherkasy, Dnipro, Lviv, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts.
Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic order - IMF
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the entire global economy by slowing growth and jacking up inflation, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.
The war is boosting prices for food and energy, fuelling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in countries neighbouring Ukraine, the IMF said in a post on its website.
It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors, it said.
“The conflict is a major blow to the global economy that will hurt growth and raise prices,” the IMF said.
Trudeau to attend Nato summit with Biden and other leaders
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a Nato meeting in Brussels next week, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government source.
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 24 March meeting will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.
