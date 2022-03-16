✕ Close President Zelensky says he is 'thankful' to Russian journalist who protested live on TV

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence briefing that Russian forces are “struggling to conduct offensive operations” because of the “sustained Ukrainian resistance” they have faced since their unprovoked invasion.

The assessment came as Kyiv residents entered a 35-hour curfew after Russian airstrikes and shelling killed dozens of people, with Vladimir Putin’s troops continuing on their mission to seize Ukraine’s capital city.

Elsewhere, a top Ukrainian negotiator and presidential aide to Volodymyr Zelensky has said that despite “fundamental contradictions”, there is “certainly room for compromise” in talks between Kyiv and Moscow officials.

It came as Ukraine’s president, Mr Zelensky said the country must accept it can’t ever join Nato.

“Ukraine is not a member of Nato,” he told representatives of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) via video link. “We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised.”