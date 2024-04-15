Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky warns ‘no time to waste’ as army chief says frontline situation ‘tense’
Ukraine’s army chief says situation in industrial east has ‘significantly worsened’
Volodymyr Zelensky has rallied again for immediate aid assistance from his allies, saying there is no more time left to waste as Russian attacks continue to batter Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president said Russia used nearly 130 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine, more than 80 Russian missiles and nearly 700 guided aerial bombs last week.
“Rhetoric does not protect the skies. Thoughts do not limit the production of terrorist missiles and drones,” he added.
He pointed out that sanctions against Russia can “still be circumvented” while Ukraine has to wait for months to receive vital assistance packages, in addition to waiting for a vote in the US Congress.
On the war front line, Kyiv’s military chief said Ukraine’s situation in the industrial east had “significantly worsened in recent days”.
Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War also warned that delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper their ability to fight back against Russian advances.
“The Russian military command likely assesses that Ukrainian forces will be unable to defend against current and future Russian offensive operations due to delays in or the permanent end of US military assistance,” the think tank said.
Russian equipment losses on the frontline more than double Ukraine, analyst suggests
Roughly 50 Russian military vehicles and equipment have been damaged or destroyed on the frontline in the last 24 hours, analysis suggests.
Ukraine has lost 19 pieces of military equipment in the same time period.
Russian losses include nine tanks, while Ukraine’s military lost four.
Russian aluminium manufacturer says British and US sanctions will not affect supply
Russian aluminium producer Rusal has said new sanctions introduced by the UK and USA will have no impact on its aluminium supply.
The UK and US governments announced new sanctions on Russia last week, which prohibits metal-trading exchanges from accepting new aluminium, copper and nickel produced by Russia and barred the import of the metals into the Britain and the US.
The sanctions are in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine in an attempt to disrupt its export revenue. Russia is a major producer of metals.
“The announced actions have no impact on Rusal’s ability to supply since Rusal’s global logistic delivery solutions, access to banking system, overall production and quality systems are not affected,” Rusal said in a statement.
“These actions do not impose any new prohibitions or requirements relating to the processing, clearing or sending of payments by any intermediary banks, including the U.S. banks.”
The company confirmed it would still be able to provide hedging services to customers and said it remained committed to market-based pricing.
Kremlin says 2022 draft document could serve as starting point for future Ukraine peace talks
A draft peace agreement that Russia and Ukraine negotiated in the early days of the war could serve as a starting point for talks to end the fighting, the Kremlin said Friday, reviving a proposal that Ukraine had rejected.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the draft document that was discussed in Istanbul in March 2022 could be “the basis for starting negotiations.” At the same time, he noted that the possible future talks would need to take into account the “new realities.”
The Homes for Ukraine scheme is bold and right but must be better run
Editorial: Reports of refugees sent to live with suspected gangsters underline the need for improved safeguards
More civilians die in Ukraine as a think tank warns delays in US aid will hamper Kyiv's forces
More civilians died across Ukraine Sunday as analysts warned that delays in U.S. military assistance would see Kyiv struggle to fight off Russian offensives.
One man was Sunday killed after a Russian drone hit the truck he was driving in the Sumy region, the local prosecutor’s office said.
Officials in the Kharkiv region also said Sunday that they had retrieved the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man killed by a Russian strike the previous day. Ten Russian Shahed-type drones were shot down over the Kharkiv region overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday.
Here are the latest photos from Ukraine
Below are some of the latest photos from Ukraine.
Germany's Scholz arrives in China on a visit marked by trade tensions and Ukraine conflict
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday on a visit focused on the increasingly tense economic relationship between the nations and differences over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Scholz’s first destination was Chongqing, where he and his delegation of ministers and business leaders were to visit a partially German-funded company and other sites in the vast city, which is a production base for China’s auto and other industries.
Scholz is also scheduled to visit the financial hub of Shanghai during his three-day visit, before travelling to the capital, Beijing, to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.
Zelensky says ‘no more time to waste’ on aid as Ukraine endures 130 ‘Shahed’ drones
Volodymyr Zelensky has told his allies there is no more time to waste on aid and critical assistance packages for Ukraine as Russian attacks only continue to surge.
“Over the last week, Russian terrorists used nearly 130 "Shahed" drones against Ukraine; fortunately, we were able to intercept the vast majority of them. More than 80 Russian missiles and nearly 700 guided aerial bombs were also used,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“Rhetoric does not protect the skies. Thoughts do not limit the production of terrorist missiles and drones,” he added.
He pointed out that sanctions against Russia can “still be circumvented” while Ukraine has to wait for months to receive vital assistance packages, in addition to waiting for a vote in the US Congress.
This “indicates that terrorists’ self-confidence is also growing by the month”, Mr Zelensky said.
“There is no more time to waste. Wherever life is threatened by terror, it must be protected through real action. Every effort must be made to prevent the evil of war from spreading throughout the world, whether in Europe, the Middle East, or elsewhere,” he said.
Ukraine suffering on ground due to delay in western military assistance, analysts say
Delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper Ukraine’s ability to push back Russian advances, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, warned.
In its report, the ISW said that Russian forces were prioritising grinding, tactical gains with operational-level efforts focusing on the cities of Lyman, Chasiv Yar, and Pokrovsk.
“The Russian military command likely assesses that Ukrainian forces will be unable to defend against current and future Russian offensive operations due to delays in or the permanent end of US military assistance,” the think tank said.
In an earlier update on Saturday, Ukraine’s military chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukraine’s battlefield situation in the industrial east had “significantly worsened in recent days,” as warming weather allowed Russian forces to launch a fresh push along several stretches of the more than 1,000km (620-mile) -long front line.
He added that Russian forces had been “actively attacking” Ukrainian positions near the cities of Lyman, Bakhmut and Pokrovsk, and beginning to launch tank assaults as drier, warmer spring weather made it easier for heavy vehicles to move across previously muddy terrain.
