✕ Close UK has fasttracked the production of laser energy and radio waves weaponry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Volodymyr Zelensky has rallied again for immediate aid assistance from his allies, saying there is no more time left to waste as Russian attacks continue to batter Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president said Russia used nearly 130 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine, more than 80 Russian missiles and nearly 700 guided aerial bombs last week.

“Rhetoric does not protect the skies. Thoughts do not limit the production of terrorist missiles and drones,” he added.

He pointed out that sanctions against Russia can “still be circumvented” while Ukraine has to wait for months to receive vital assistance packages, in addition to waiting for a vote in the US Congress.

On the war front line, Kyiv’s military chief said Ukraine’s situation in the industrial east had “significantly worsened in recent days”.

Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War also warned that delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper their ability to fight back against Russian advances.

“The Russian military command likely assesses that Ukrainian forces will be unable to defend against current and future Russian offensive operations due to delays in or the permanent end of US military assistance,” the think tank said.