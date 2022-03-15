Ukraine news – live: Zelensky to address US Congress as Russia asks China for food packets for troops
Fleeing residents headed for city of Zaporizhzhia, officials say
A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.
Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.
People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks and are reportedly running out of supplies after being surrounded by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s president has sent a letter of condolence to the family of an American journalist killed in the war zone, and said his entire country is mourning with them.
Brent Renaud, 50, a renowned American filmmaker, was killed when Russian troops opened fire over the weekend close to Kyiv.
Ukraine war is hurting poor countries, warns UN chief
The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres cautioned against the implications of Russia’s war against Ukraine amd said that it is going to hit the poorest hardest.
Russian war on Ukraine is holding "a sword of Damocles" over the global economy, the UN secretary-general said, adding that especially poor developing countries that face skyrocketing food, fuel and fertilizer prices and are now seeing their breadbasket "being bombed."
Russia and Ukraine account for more than half of the world’s supply of sunflower oil, Mr Guterres said, adding that about 30 percent of the world’s wheat" and that "grain prices have already exceeded those at the start of the Arab Spring and the food riots of 2007-2008."
At least 45 African and least developed countries like Egypt, Congo, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen import one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of them import at least 50%.
Mr Guterres warned: "All of this is hitting the poorest the hardest and planting the seeds for political instability and unrest around the globe.”
War on Ukraine could end by May: Top Ukrainian official
The war in Ukraine could be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources, Oleksiy Arestovich, adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said on Monday.
He added that Moscow and Kyiv could also settle on a peace deal very soon.
The exact timing of Russia’s exit from Ukraine would depend on how much resources the Kremlin was willing to commit to the campaign.
“I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates,” Mr Arestovich said.
He added: “We are at a fork in the road now: there will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some, say, Syrians for a round two and, when we grind them too, an agreement by mid-April or late April.”
The adviser added that a “completely crazy” scenario could also involve Russia sending fresh conscripts after a month of training.
However, even after peace deal is struck, Russia could engage in small tactical clashes for a year, Mr Arestovich said, adding that Ukraine will push for complete exit of Russian soldiers from its soil.
Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of denying its plan so and called its move a “special military operation”.
Ukrainian envoy at UNSC: ‘Putin’s regime nears its end'
Ukraine’s ambassador at the UN Sergei Kyslytsya said not only Kyiv will survive the invasion from Moscow, but also that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime nears its end.
“What is happening now is not only about Ukraine’s survival. Unlike Putin and his henchmen, Ukraine will survive the Russian invasion,” Ukraine’s permanent member to the UN said on Monday, adding that the current situation is about the survival of the UN as well.
“It is about the Putinization of Russia and its gradual return to the tenets of international law in the post-Putin era,” Mr Kyslytsya said.
He added: “The Putin’s regime nears its end. At the same time, it has inflicted such heavy damage on the Russian society that it would take decades to bring Russia back to at least the level of democracy it achieved in the 90s over the past century.”
Biden could be travelling to Europe, according to White House officials — report
The possibility of US president Joe Biden travelling to Europe in the next few weeks is being discussed by the White House officials. Mr Biden could be discussing the Russian invasion with US’s allies, according to sources aware of the matter.
In one plan, the officials are discussing the US president’s meeting with other leaders from the Nato alliance in Brussels on 23 March and then leaving for Poland. The details of Mr Biden’s official visit to Europe are still being finalised.
No final decision has been made about the trip, said one of the sources.
This was confirmed by the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki who said that the US is closely engaged with its Nato partners and European allies but no final decision has been made.
Biden says will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms
Joe Biden has said the US will ensure Ukraine has weapons to fight Russian invasion and refugees from the besieged country will be welcome in his country with open arms.
“We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives,” Mr Biden said in a tweet.
“We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms,” he tweeted.
Ukraine says Russia ‘erasing any difference with Nazi predecessors'
Ukrainian ambassador Sergei Kyslytsya said that Russia, with its attack on his country which have razed the cities to the ground and killed hundreds, is refusing to show it is different than its “Nazi predecessors”.
“Russian troops continue to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, erasing any difference with their Nazi predecessors 80 years ago. Cities, raising to the ground, mass graves, terror against civilians,” Mr Kyslytsya said on Monday.
The permanent representative of Ukraine was speaking at the briefing of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) chairperson-in-office to the United Nations Security Council.
He urged the OSCE chair and the OSCE autonomous institutions “to start considering the modalities of work with post-Putin Russia as there will be no automatic return to normalcy neither here in New York, nor in the OSCE.”
Russia ‘asking China for meal kits' among other items
Russia has reportedly asked China to provide meal kits for its troops among a request for other deadly weaponry, CNN has reported.
Ukraine-Russia talks to continue on Tuesday
Ukraine‘s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue on Tuesday.
Speaking in a video address, Mr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks. He didn’t provide further details.
He said he spoke on Monday to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of efforts to “quickly end the war” and achieve “honest peace.” Mr Bennett, who has sought to mediate a peaceful settlement, also spoke Monday to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine says Russian forces retreat from Mariupol
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff says that the embattled country’s military has defeated Russia’s attempts to take the port city of Mariupol, according to the Associated Press.
Ukrainian officials said that their Russian attackers were forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses during their assault on the city.
More than 2,500 residents have been killed there in a week of Russian shelling, with power, food and water all being scarce.
Britons face anxious wait to get Ukrainian parents in need of cancer treatment to UK
Ukrainians in need of cancer treatment have been stuck in limbo in Europe as they navigate the UK visa system in the hope of joining their children in Britain.
British nationals with ties to Ukraine told The Independent they were waiting abroad for their parents – who have fled the Russian invasion – to get the green light to travel to the UK.
