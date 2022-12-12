Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin’s troops ‘unlikely to make notable gains in coming months’
Moscow ‘likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk’
Vladimir Putin’s ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months, the UK defence ministry has said in its latest intelligence update.
The ministry pointed to Russian presidential spokesperson Dimitry Peskov’s rearticulation of Moscow’s main goals of the ‘special military operation’.
“He said that one of Russia’s main objectives was the ‘protection’ of residents of the Donbas and south-eastern Ukraine but claimed there was still much work to be done regarding ‘liberation’ of those territories,” the ministry noted.
The remarks suggest that “Russia’s current minimum political objectives of the war remain unchanged.”
“Russia is likely still aiming to extend control over all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Russian military planners likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk oblast,” the MoD noted.
It added: “However, Russia’s strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its objectives: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas.”
Watch: Spanish police seize marijuana disguised as Ukraine aid
EU agrees to top up fund used for Ukraine arms purchases
European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to replenish a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine with another 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion).
There is a possibility of a further boost at a later stage, with the total increase until 2027 amounting to up to 5.5 billion euros, said the European Council which is grouping the bloc’s member states.
“Today’s decision will ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners’ armed forces,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
Nato ‘will not treat Russia like Moscow treats its neighbours’
Nato countries can guarantee to Russia that they will not treat it in the same way Moscow is treating Ukraine, Poland’s president said in response to a question about French president Emmanuel Macron’s idea of security guarantees for Russia.
“What we, as honest people, politicians, Nato members, are able to guarantee to Russia is that no one is going to do to Russia what she is doing to her neighbours,” Andrzej Duda told a news conference in Berlin on Monday.
Poland and Germany ‘should ask EU for help with Ukrainian refugees'
Poland and Germany should ask the European Union for more help in dealing with an expected increase in Ukrainian refugees during the winter, the Polish president said on Monday.
“I believe that we should turn to the European Community so that there is financial support for our countries, which bear a particular burden in connection with taking in refugees from Ukraine,” Andrzej Duda said during a press conference in Berlin.
Two ‘killed in massive Russian shelling of Ukraine’s Kherson'
At least two people were killed and five wounded in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Monday after what the regional governor said was “massive shelling” by Russian forces.
Ukrainian troops liberated the city from Russian occupation on Nov. 11. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been firing on it since then from the opposite side of the Dnipro River.
Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the casualties had occurred in a single neighbourhood but that rescue workers were also combing a different area for possible victims.
Champagne-sipping Putin says ‘they started it’ to justify Russian strikes on Ukraine energy
Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed.
Read our report in full here:
Brigitte Macron greets Olena Zelenska in Paris
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanies Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska as she leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France.
EU considers new fund for energy investments to quit Russian gas
The EU needs to review its budget and consider launching a new fund for the major additional energy investments needed to wean countries off Russian gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.
“The question is whether it [the EU budget] is still fit for purpose, and a fresh look through a midterm review of the budget would open the door to create a sovereignity fund,” Ms von der Leyen said.
Ms von der Leyen declined to specify if this new fund would require the EU to take out further joint debt, but said the bloc’s existing funds would need to be “augmented by other sources”.
EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA says
The European Union has secured enough gas for this winter but could face a gas shortage next year if Russia further cuts supplies, the European Commission and the International Energy Agency says.
“Despite the action that we have taken, we might still face a gap of up to 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas next year,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told a press conference, citing data from the International Energy Agency due to be published on Monday.
UN aid chief to visit Kherson on Ukraine trip amid power outages
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has arrived in Ukraine on a four-day trip as officials race to repair energy facilities hit by Russian air strikes that have caused winter power outages.
The under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator will visit the southern city of Mykolaiv as well as the frontline city of Kherson, which was liberated last month, the United Nations said.
“Griffiths will see the impact of the humanitarian response and new challenges that have arisen as infrastructure damage mounts amid freezing winter temperatures,” it said.
In Kherson, which was recaptured from Russian forces on Nov. 11 after about nine months of Russian occupation, Griffiths will see how warm shelters are being set up for residents in case they are left without heating, power or water, it said.
It said in a statement that nearly 18 million people, around 40% of Ukraine’s population, need humanitarian aid.
