Ukraine news – live: US warns of chemical attack as Zelensky says bombing of children’s hospital is ‘genocide’
Seventeen people, including a number of women in labour, were injured
Russia’s bombardment of paediatric and maternity hospital in southern Ukraine has been condemned as “barbaric” and “depraved”.
Ukraine said Vladimir Putin’s forces dropped “several bombs” on the hospital in Mariupol, on the Black Sea coast, on Wednesday during what was meant to be a ceasefire to allow civilians to be evacuated.
Seventeen people – including a number of women in labour – were injured amid the “colossal” destruction, the city’s council said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack as “barbaric” and urged the West to intervene to prevent “genocide”.
He has also accused Ukraine’s allies in the West of “ignoring terror” – as his numerous requests for a no-fly zone over Ukraine have been repeatedly denied by Nato.
Boris Johnson condemned the attack, saying there were “few things more depraved than the targeting of vulnerable and defenceless people”.
Chernobyl: Why Russian troops have taken control of infamous nuclear disaster site
The site of world’s horrific nuclear disaster till date and the area surrounding it is now under Russian control.
It’s reactor infamously melted down in April 1986 during a test killing thousands and leaving a radioactive cloud in the European air.
But why has Vladimir Putin prioritised it for capture and control by his advancing troops?
This could be down to the site’s location, Tracey German, a professor in conflict and security at the King’s Russia Institute, told The Independent.
Graeme Massie and Zoe Tidman have the full report here:
Why did Russian troops take control of infamous Chernobyl nuclear disaster site?
Officials say that Moscow now controls area in northern Ukraine after fire fight
British soldiers go AWOL ‘to fight in Ukraine’
The British military personnel have been warned against travelling to Ukraine to fight Russia by defence chiefs as reports suggest that many soldiers have gone missing to take on Vladimir Putin’s troops.
Defence ministry on Wednesday said it was aware that “a small number” of soldiers had “disobeyed orders and gone absent without leave, and may have travelled to Ukraine”.
At least four British military personnel had absconded to join the front line in Ukraine, reports suggest.
My colleague Matt Mathers has the full report here:
Soldiers ‘fight in Ukraine’ amid fears Putin may claim UK has entered war if captured
Ministry of Defence confirms ‘small number of soldiers’ have disobeyed orders amid reports personnel have travelled to Ukraine frontline
Putin may deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine, officials fear
Officials in the west have flagged “serious concerns” that Russian president Vladimir Putin will resort to the use of chemical weapons as his troops appear to have slowed down in Ukraine.
The Russian dictator is showing no signs of letting up on his assault in the face of unexpected success from Ukrainian forces and civilians who have managed to push out Mr Putin’s tank columns, in addition to a level of air defence, an official said.
He is “burning through a lot of high-end kit” and taking significant numbers of casualties in his armed forces, raising fears that he may respond to Ukrainian resistance by escalating levels of violence or even deploying non-conventional weapons.
The Independent’s political editor Andrew Woodcock gets you the full report here:
Officials fear that Putin may deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine
‘He’s burning through a lot of high-end kit’: success of resistance frustrating Russian premier
Okhtyrka, Bytytsya village in Sumy bombed overnight
Residential neighbourhoods, civilian houses and infrastructure was bombed by Russia aircraft overnight in Ukraine’ Okhtyrka and Bytytsya in Sumy Oblast, officials said.
The bombing is not unusual for these regions as the Russian forces have been targeting Okhtyrka every day and night, Sumy regional administration’s head Dmytro Zhyvytsky said, reported The Kyiv Independent.
US house clears $13.6 billion for Ukraine aid
The US house of representatives approved a government funding bill including $13.6 billion for Ukraine, as it continues to fight Russian invasion for over a fortnight, in addition to $1.5 trillion to back US government programs operating through 30 September.
House speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that the $13.6 billion funding is just the tip of a larger assistance to Ukraine.
“All of us will have to do more” to help Ukraine in coming weeks or months and over the long-term to help it rebuild, Pelosi said, referring to the US and its Nato allies.
No expiration date on sanctions against Russia: US official
The export sanctions against Russia by the US and its allies as a rebuke for invading Ukraine have “no expiration date”, the US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo said.
“There’s no expiration date. We’re in it to win it and our allies are too,” the commerce secretary said, report CNN.
She added that the crisis is “going to be messy and probably extremely long term”.
“We’re in it for the long haul and our allies are in it for the long haul,” Ms Raimondo said.
She added that the Biden administration is prepared to follow through all the punitive steps taken to inflict economic setbacks on Russia for “as long as it takes”.
ICYMI: Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?
One of the key sticking points in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine has been the latter’s potential candidacy for Nato membership.
For more context, read Joe Sommerlad’s deep dive on the topic.
Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?
Why Russia wants to block Ukraine from Nato
First lady Jill Biden says ‘history being written in front of us’
The US administration will hold Russian president Vladimir Putin accountable for his invasion of Ukraine, first lady Jill Biden said on Wednesday.
Ms Biden was talking to the US servicemen and their families at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
“There are moments when we suddenly realize that history is being written in front of us — when we can almost feel ourselves cross the line that will divide our world into before and after,” the first lady said.
“This is one of those moments. It’s tough to watch the news, isn’t it?” the first lady said.
Most of the people present in the room had a family member deployed with the 101st Airborne — the Screaming Eagles — assisting the American allies in Europe.
“The Screaming Eagles are there in Europe, standing with our allies and welcoming Ukrainian refugees,” the first lady said.
She added: “We are holding Putin accountable for his war through diplomacy with crippling sanctions. We are providing Ukraine with economic, humanitarian, and security assistance.”
Viral story of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $10m Ukraine donation debunked
News that actor Leonardo DiCaprio donated $10m to Ukraine relief efforts has gone viral.
According to the widely repeated narrative, the Hollywood A-lister donated the funds in part because his grandmother is Ukrainian. It turns out, however, that this story isn’t accurate.
Though the actor has donated to organisations providing assistance to Ukraine, it wasn’t a $10m gift, and he has no family in Ukraine, according to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.
UK under growing pressure to waive visas for Ukrainian refugees
The Ukrainian ambassador has urged the British government to temporarily lift all visa requirements for those fleeing his country, with pressure increasing on ministers to act over a system that has been heavily criticised.
Around 850 people have so far been issued a visa under the Home Office’s family migration scheme, announced on Friday – despite tens of thousands with family links to the UK applying.
Vadym Prystaiko said that if bureaucratic procedures were “simplified” it would “definitely resolve all the issues”. He told the Home Affairs Select Committee on Wednesday: “I don’t expect many of them to come. I don’t want to see these pictures of people banging at the doors in Calais and scratching the doors which are quite sealed.”
Campaigners have accused the UK of “lagging behind” other European countries over its response to the Ukraine refugee crisis by welcoming a “pitiful” number of refugees in the first two weeks of the war. The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman called for “immediate action” to enable refugees to get their cases dealt with swiftly by removing “unnecessary delays and bureaucracy” in the visa application process.
The Independent’s Mary Bulman has the full story.
UK under growing pressure to waive visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees
Government accused of ‘lagging behind’ other European countries in response to refugee crisis
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies