At least 16 people have died and more than 59 people were injured after a missile hit a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.

“As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised,” the head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on Telegram early on Tuesday.

“The information is being updated.”

Workers continue to clear rubble at the crowded Kremenchuk shopping centre and extinguish the remaining fires.

President Volodymyr Zelensky that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack.

He said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke billowing into the sky as people were fleeing from the burning building.

Following the attack, Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism”.

“Putin must realise that his behaviour will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Ukraine and every other G7 country to stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes.”