Ukraine news – live: At least 16 dead as Russian missile strikes Kremenchuk mall
Volodymyr Zelensky said it’s ‘impossible to even imagine’ how many killed
G7 leaders focus on helping Ukraine and punishing Russia
At least 16 people have died and more than 59 people were injured after a missile hit a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.
“As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised,” the head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on Telegram early on Tuesday.
“The information is being updated.”
Workers continue to clear rubble at the crowded Kremenchuk shopping centre and extinguish the remaining fires.
President Volodymyr Zelensky that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack.
He said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”
Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke billowing into the sky as people were fleeing from the burning building.
Following the attack, Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism”.
“Putin must realise that his behaviour will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Ukraine and every other G7 country to stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Death toll from Kremenchuk airstrike climbs to 16
At least 16 people have now been confirmed dead as emergency workers continue to clear rubble at the Kremenchuk shopping centre that was targeted by a Russian airstrike.
“As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised,” the head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on Telegram early on Tuesday.
“The information is being updated.”
Workers are now clearing debris from the site and extinguishing the remaining fires from Monday’s airstrike. Psychologists are also at the scene to assist victims.
“All response groups are working in intense mode,” Mr Kruk added. “The works will go on around the clock.”
G7 summit draws to close with condemnation of Putin’s ‘war crime’ mall massacre
Boris Johnson and his fellow world leaders will gather for the final day of a G7 summit today which has been overshadowed by atrocities in Ukraine.
The leaders issued a joint statement accusing Russian president Vladimir Putin of war crimes after Russian missiles slammed into a shopping centre in Kremenchuk.
“We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack,” they said.
Read more:
G7 summit draws to close with condemnation of Putin’s ‘war crime’ mall massacre
Boris Johnson and fellow G7 leaders will have a final day of meetings at Schloss Elmau in Germany.
Zelensky tells G7 he wants Ukraine war over by end of 2022, as leaders back him ‘for as long as it takes’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told G7 leaders that he wants the war with Russia over by the end of 2022 (Adam Forrest writes).
Mr Zelensky addressed the leaders of the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan by video link on Monday, urging them to give him more weapons for the struggle against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
The Ukraine leader also said he was keen to see the war to end this year, telling G7 allies not to let the conflict drag on through the winter, The Independent understands.
Zelensky tells G7 he wants Ukraine war over by end of 2022
Ukrainian leader does not want conflict to drag on through winter
Russian UN envoy says Ukraine begging attention with shopping centre strike
A Russian representative to the UN accused Ukraine of playing the Russian strike on a crowded shopping centre for attention ahead of a Nato summit starting tomorrow.
Dmitry Polyanskiy compared Ukraine’s publicising of the attack on Kremenchug mall today with its response to the atrocities uncovered in Bucha after Russian forces left.
Western officials have conversely accused Russia of staging several high profile attacks in recent days to frighten leaders meeting at the G7 and Nato summits to discuss the international response to the war in Ukraine.
Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid Russia threat
Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,00 (Lamiat Sabin writes)
The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.
It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said.
“We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”
Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will expand troop deployments in its European member countries that are closest to Russia.
Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to 300,000 amid Russia threat
The seven-fold increase is Nato’s biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War
Russia defaults on overseas debt for first time in a century
Russia has defaulted on its foreign debts payment for the first time since the 1917 revolution as its economy bleeds from the sanctions imposed by western nations in response to the invasion of Ukraine (Arpan Rai writes).
Moscow faced a Sunday deadline to pay off the interest worth about $100 million, originally due on 27 May, and meet a 30-day grace period. However the term expired without payment.
It is Russia’s latest economic collapse on the debt-front following a default on its domestic debts in 1998 and and after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution where Moscow failed to pay off its international debts.
Russia defaults on overseas debt for first time in years
Russia has denied the claim
Ukraine will take higher ground in Lysychansk after failure in Sievierodonetsk
Ukraine will defend its eastern front from higher ground in the city of Lysychansk after withdrawing from a Russian onslaught in its neighbouring city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine’s military spy chief said on Saturday.
Russia has been replenishing forces with reservists as part of a covert mobilisation and it is pointless to hope Moscow will simply run out of troops in this war, Kyrylo Budanov told Reuters.
The 36-year-old head of the Defence Ministry’s shadowy Main Directorate of Intelligence spoke in a rare interview in Kyiv hours before Russia claimed full control of the city of Sievierodonetsk where Ukrainian forces had been bombarded for weeks.
Mr Budanov declined to comment in any detail on Ukrainian partisan resistance efforts in occupied parts of Ukraine, but used menacing language for partisan targets.
“Those people who betrayed Ukraine and all those wretches who came here to destroy our country will be destroyed. There is no other objective,” he said.
He declined to elaborate on any plans for a counteroffensive in the occupied region of Kherson that Russia seized at the beginning of its 24 February invasion.
G7 leaders have issued a joint statement condemning the Russian strike on a shopping centre in Ukraine as the death toll from the attack mounts.
The statement said: “We, the leaders of the G7, solemnly condemn the abominable attack on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk.
“We stand united with Ukraine in mourning the innocent victims of this brutal attack.
“Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime. Russian President Putin and those responsible will be held to account.
“Today, we underlined our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression, an unjustified war of choice that has been raging for 124 days.”
They said they would “continue to provide financial, humanitarian as well as military support for Ukraine, for as long as it takes”.
“We will not rest until Russia ends its cruel and senseless war on Ukraine.”
G7 leaders are at a summit in Germany until tomorrow to discuss their response to the war.
France demands Russia ‘answers’ for Ukraine shopping centre missile attack
Russia must answer for the deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre, France’s foreign ministry said.
At least 13 people died and 50 were wounded after two Russian missiles hit the building in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, according to the region’s governor.
Many more are feared to be dead, as there were about 1,000 people in the building when the missiles struck.
The French foreign ministry spokeswoman said: “Russia must answer for these acts. France supports the fight against impunity in Ukraine.”
Kharkiv shelling death toll rises to five
The death toll from the shelling in Kharkiv today has increased to five.
At least 22 people, including five children, have also been wounded in the city in north-east Ukraine.
Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, posted on Telegram: “All of them are civilians of Kharkiv, who were walking on the streets, on playgrounds. My sincere condolences to their families.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies