✕ Close Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks with Russia if land is annexed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”

The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.

This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he polled his followers on whether, and which, parts of Ukrainian territory should be formally handed to Russia.

The Tesla chief was swiftly rebuffed by Mr Zelensky and even told to “f*** off” by a Ukrainian diplomat.