Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks
World’s richest man has been widely mocked and berated for his ‘fourth-grade’ suggestions
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”
The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.
This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he polled his followers on whether, and which, parts of Ukrainian territory should be formally handed to Russia.
The Tesla chief was swiftly rebuffed by Mr Zelensky and even told to “f*** off” by a Ukrainian diplomat.
Kremlin dismisses UK media report on Russian nuclear test
The Kremlin has said that it did not want to take part in “nuclear rhetoric” spread by the west after a media report that Russia was preparing to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.
The Times newspaper wrote on Monday that the NATO military alliance had warned members that President Vladimir Putin was set to demonstrate his willingness to use nuclear weapons by carrying out a nuclear test on Ukraine’s border.
The UK newspaper also said Russia had moved a train thought to be linked to a unit of the defence ministry that was responsible for nuclear munitions.
When asked about the Times report, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said Russia did not want to take part in what he cast as western exercises in “nuclear rhetoric”.
“The western media, western politicians and heads of state are engaging in a lot of exercises in nuclear rhetoric right now,” Mr Peskov said. “We do not want to take part in this.”
UK to extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland
The UK intends to extend the deployment of an air defence system in Poland, British defence minister Ben Wallace has revealed.
During his visit to the southern Polish city of Zamosc, Mr Wallace told reporters:
“I am pleased to announce that we will extend the current posting of our medium air defence... for another period to make sure that as Poland helps continue that logistical support to Ukraine it is safe in doing so.”
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms.
A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a growing challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows scrambling to find ways to paint Ukraine‘s gains in a way that is still favorable to the Kremlin.
Frustration with the battlefield setbacks has long been expressed in social media blogs run by nationalist pundits and pro-Kremlin analysts. But it now appears to be spilling out on state TV broadcasts and the pages of government-backed newspapers.
Read more:
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically speak glowingly about Moscow’s war
What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts
Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?
For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question.
For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of Putin using the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal still seems low. The CIA says it hasn’t seen signs of an imminent Russian nuclear attack.
Read more here:
What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts
Trying to figure out what Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking is tough for Kremlin watchers who want to know whether he is bluffing with his nuclear threats
Russia backs Elon Musk for ‘looking for a peaceful’ solution to Ukraine war
The Kremlin has praised Tesla boss Elon Musk for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine.
In a Twitter poll posted on Monday, the Tesla boss suggested Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality.
That drew a furious response from Ukraine, with one diplomat even telling Musk to “f*** off”.
David Harding reports:
Russia backs Elon Musk for ‘looking for a peaceful’ solution to Ukraine war
‘Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace,’ says Moscow
EU summons Russia's envoy over annexation of Ukrainian territory
The European Union summoned Russia’s envoy to the bloc to condemn and reject Moscow’s “illegal annexation” of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, the bloc’s diplomatic service said on Tuesday.
Russia declared the annexations on Friday after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.
The EU said it urged Moscow to reverse its “unlawful act” and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the entire territory of Ukraine during Monday’s meeting with Russia’s charge d’affaires, Kirill Logvinov.
“The EU does not, and will never, recognise this illegal annexation by Russia,” the bloc said in a statement. “These decisions by Russia are null and void and cannot produce any legal effect whatsoever.”
Reuters
Video of injured Ukrainian soldier’s heartwarming proposal goes viral
A heartwarming video of a disabled Ukranian soldier proposing to his girlfriend has gone viral on social media.
Roman Dobryak proposed to his partner, Julia Matushchak, this summer amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
Dobryak sustained an injury to one of his legs from shelling during an attack by Russian troops in May. Sharing an update to Instagram at the time, he said his leg “could not be saved” and was amputated from the knee down.
Read more here:
Video of injured Ukrainian soldier’s heartwarming proposal goes viral
Dobryak lost his leg during an attack by Russian forces
President Zelenskiy signs decree ruling out negotiations with Putin
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree formally declaring that any talks between Kyiv and President Vladimir Putin were “impossible.”
The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelenskiy at the end of last week.
Speaking on Friday, he said said: “He [Putin] does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia.”
Mr Zelenskiy did however leave the door open to talks with Russia.
Putin expected to sign laws to annex four Ukrainian territories on Tuesday
President Vladimir Putin will “likely” sign laws to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia at some point on Tuesday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Peskov said that its “special military operation” in Ukraine will not end if Kyiv rules out talks, adding that it “takes two sides to negotiate”.
He said: “We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people.”
Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is
This month is the sixth since the first Ukrainians were resettled in Britain through the government’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme.
Many people across the country were keen to help those fleeing violence and generously opened their homes.
I was proud that in Sheffield alone, 500 Ukrainian refugee households were matched with hosts. The scheme has certainly been successful in highlighting the widespread desire in this country to help those escaping a warzone.
Olivia Blake writes:
Opinion: Homes for Ukraine proves how broken our housing market really is
Whether it is the privately rented sector or social housing, there are just not enough affordable homes available
