Ukraine-Russia war live: Major power plant destroyed as Kyiv has zero missiles to protect it, Zelensky says
Ukraine president’s comments come following repeated warnings from his government to its allies about scarce air defences
A lack of air defence missiles prevented Ukraine from thwarting a Russian missile attack last week that destroyed the biggest power plant in the region around the capital Kyiv, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.
Mr Zelensky’s comments, which follow repeated warnings from his government to its allies about scarce air defences, reflect the dire situation Ukraine finds itself in as Russia scales up strikes on its energy system.
"There were 11 missiles flying. We destroyed the first seven, and four (remaining) destroyed Trypillia. Why? Because there were zero missiles. We ran out of missiles to defend Trypillia," he said in the interview with PBS.
The Ukraine president previously warned that Ukraine has already had to make tough choices about what to protect and said his country could run out of defensive missiles entirely if Russian attacks continued apace.
Germany’s Scholz: I asked China’s Xi to pressure Russia to stop war
German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said he had asked Chinese president Xi Jinping to exert influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine, adding that both leaders rejected attacks on nuclear facilities.
Speaking on the final day of his trip to China, Scholz also said China had agreed to open up beef and apple imports from Germany and facilitate pork imports.
Speaking on economic issues, Scholz said Europe wanted to reduce risks, intensify existing contacts and build new ones.
Russian blogger Ivleeva accused of ‘discrediting’ Russian army - court
Russian blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, the organiser of a "Nearly Naked" party that caused a major scandal, has been charged with discrediting the Russian army, according to the Moscow court service.
Ivleeva has been charged with an administrative offence, which could lead to a fine, and the hearing has been set for 25 April, the court service said.
US house speaker says spending bills, including sanctions, to come Tuesday
US house speaker Mike Johnson said spending legislation will be released later on Tuesday, as the house prepares to vote on four separate measures providing aid to Israel and Ukraine.
One of the bills will also include additional sanctions on Russia and Iran, Johnson told Fox News in an interview, and lawmakers are trying to include provisions to secure the US border.
ICYMI: Ukraine says it downs all nine drones launched by Russia
Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed all nine drones launched in a Russian attack, the air force said on Tuesday.
The aerial weapons were destroyed over several eastern and southern regions, Ukraine’s air force said on the Telegram messaging app.
ICYMI: Russia has so far lost 455,340 troops in war - Ukraine
Russia has lost 455,340 troops in Ukraine since invading the country in February 2022, Ukraine has said.
Some 920 of those casualties occurred in the past day, according to a report by Ukraine’s general staff of the Armed Forces.
According to the report, Moscow has also lost 7,189 tanks, 13,809 armored fighting vehicles, 15,563 vehicles and fuel tanks, 11,609 artillery systems, 1,046 multiple launch rocket systems, 759 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,277 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.
ICYMI: Three Ukrainians killed in past 24 hours
Three people have been killed and eight others injured in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, regional authorities have said.
Two men, aged 63 and 65, were reportedly killed, while two other men, aged 38 and 65, and two women, aged 63 and 66, were injured in an attack on Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
An attack on the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and injured two other, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.
Russian troops also reportedly attacked the Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts, damaging 11 buildings, including three high-rise buildings, an infrastructure facility and an administrative building.
In full: On a China visit, the German chancellor says Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens global security
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Chinese leader Xi Jinping who hosted him in Beijing on Tuesday that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens global security, in an apparent call for China to apply greater pressure on its neighbor and close strategic partner to resolve the conflict.
Scholz also told Xi at their meeting that the use of nuclear weapons in the 2-year-old war should not even be threatened, German media reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last month that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened, his latest such threat since invading Ukraine.
Full report:
On a China visit, the German chancellor says Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens global security
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping who hosted him in Beijing that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine threatens global security, in an apparent call for China to apply greater pressure on its neighbor to end the war
ICYMI: The US and UK restrict the trade of Russian-origin metals
The US and UK will begin restricting the trade of new Russian-origin metals — including aluminum, copper and nickel — on global metal exchanges and in derivatives trading.
The announcement is meant to follow up on the Group of Seven nations’ commitment in February “to reduce Russia’s revenues from metals” as its invasion into Ukraine has dragged on for more than two years.
Full report:
The US and UK restrict the trade of Russian-origin metals
The U.S. and U.K. will begin restricting the trade of new Russian-origin metals — including aluminum, copper and nickel — on global metal exchanges and in derivatives trading
Thousands without power as strong winds and heavy rain damage energy infrastructure
Strong winds and heavy rain have left thousands of people in Ukraine without power on Tuesday.
The adverse weather damaged electrical infrastructure, leaving four regions without power supply.
“Due to the bad weather, 173 settlements in four regions are without power supply,” Ukraine’s energy ministry said.
In Dnipropetrovsk, the worst affected area in central Ukraine, over 15,000 people in 96 towns and villages were cut off.
DTEK, one of the main energy providers, said its engineers had worked “all night and in the morning” to restore power to the region.
Ukraine’s ability to strike deep into Russian territory spooks military - MoD
Read the Ministry of Defence’s latest intelligence update on the war in Ukraine below:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies