From neutral to Nato: Finland announces bid to join alliance

Finland joining Nato would “definitely” represent a threat to Russia, Kremlin has said today.

It comes as Finland’s president and prime minister have said they are in favour of applying for Nato membership.

President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin in a joint statement: “As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” they said. “Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

In a press conference this morning, Mr Niinisto said the Russian president was responsible for the move, saying: “You caused this. Look in the mirror.”

Meanwhile, Finnish MP Elina Valtonen has said the country is ready to defend itself if Russia responds aggressively to Finland’s application for Nato membership.

Sweden is expected to announce it will apply for membership within days as the country’s foreign minister said: “Finland is Sweden’s closest security & defence partner, and we need to take Finland’s assessments into account.”