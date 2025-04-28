Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin announces new temporary ceasefire for May public holiday
It comes after Donald Trump said he is “very disappointed” at Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in WW2, the Kremlin has said.
The 72-hour ceasefire is the second announced by Moscow in recent weeks, after it declared a 30-hour Easter Sunday truce - which Kyiv and its European allies accused it of breaching.
The Kremlin said the truce will last from the beginning of 8 May and last until the close of 10 May, adding that Russia give an “adequate and effective response” to any Ukrainian violations. Moscow remains ready for peace talks without any preconditions, the statement added.
Mr Putin is looking to win back favour with Donald Trump, after the US president said he was “very disappointed” in Russia’s continued bombardment of civilian areas in Ukraine.
Mr Trump also said he believes Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea in order to strike a peace deal with Russia.
Meanwhile, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un confirmed he sent his troops to support Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine for the first time.
Mr Kim said his deployment order was meant to "annihilate and wipe out the Ukrainian neo-Nazi occupiers and liberate the Kursk area”.
No response from Zelensky yet
There has been no response from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to the Russian declaration of a temporary ceasefire over the May public holiday.
Breaking: Putin announces temporary ceasefire over May public holidays
Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire for the May public holidays, the Kremlin has announced.
The ceasefire, lasting from 8-11 May, will coincide with Russia’s World War 2 Victory Day on 9 May.
Russia will respond to any Ukrainian violations of the ceasefire and Moscow remains ready for peace talks without any preconditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Petrov said.
Trump suggests Zelensky will let Putin take Crimea. Russia’s top diplomat calls it a ‘done deal’
Donald Trump has said he “thinks” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea to Russia as part of a peace deal.
"I see him as calmer. I think he understands the picture, and I think he wants to make a deal," Trump told reporters at an airport in New Jersey.
Asked whether Kyiv was prepared to lose Crimea to Moscow, which Zelensky ruled out just last week in comments which sparked a renewed war of words, the U.S. president said: “I think so.”
Moscow, which has occupied Crimea since a ground invasion in 2014, has said it does not see the southern peninsula as being part of any negotiations.
Crimea's recognition by Russia 'impossible to achieve', says expert
The formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory is “impossible to achieve” and a difficult challenge for Volodymyr Zelensky, a Ukrainian expert has said.
If Ukrainian lawmakers were even to entertain the idea of surrendering Crimea, it would trigger a long, drawn-out legal debate, said Tymofiy Mylovanov, president of the Kyiv School of Economics and a former economics minister.
"That's why Russia is pushing it, because they know it's impossible to achieve," he said.
"Anything related to constitutional change gives so much policy and public communication space to Russia," he added. "This is all they want."
Additionally, formal recognition of Crimea would also amount to political suicide for Mr Zelensky and could expose him to legal action in the future, he said.
Mr Mylovanov said that signing a potentially unconstitutional document could be interpreted as high treason.
Russian troops seize village in Kharkiv region, Moscow says
Russia troops have taken control of the village of Kamianka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.
The Independent could not independently verify the battlefield report.
At least six killed in Russian attacks over past day
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six civilians and injured 13 more over the past day, regional authorities reported on Monday morning.
Moscow’s forces have intensified their attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities in the past week.
Five people were killed and six injured in a attacks across Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, according to governor Vadym Filashkin, including an attack against Kostiantynivka which damaged 21 houses.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 73-year-old woman was injured during Russian drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol district, governor Serhii Lysak said.
Ukrainian soldier behind 'Russian warship, go f*** yourself' slogan honoured at football game
The Ukrainian soldier who was behind the world-famous ‘Russian warship, go f*** yourself’ slogan, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the early days of Russia’s invasion, has been honoured at a football match.
On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roman Hrybov made the final communication to Russian warship Moskva. The phrase became widely adopted as a Ukrainian slogan, featuring in pro-Ukrainian demonstrations across the West and even being commemorated on a postage stamp by Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian postal service.
He was awarded a medal for his actions at the end of March.
On Sunday, Mr Hrybov was honoured at a football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv.
