The several countries in the west have have pledged further support to Ukraine, these include the United States, Canada, Britain, France and Germany.

“We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance,” said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Russia’s fresh assault on eastern Ukraine has involved “non-stop bombardment of civilian districts” in the eastern Kharkiv since Sunday, the city’s mayor Igor Terekhov told CNN.

The new attack on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could last for “several months”, a senior UK national security official warned the British government.

The official made the warning to PM Boris Johnson, who then told the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street that Ukraine’s position was “perilous” as Vladimir Putin was thought to be aiming for victory of some sort “regardless of the human cost”.

It comes after Putin’s forces inflicted a fresh assault on eastern Ukraine, where they have taken control of the city Kreminna.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city,” regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said at a briefing.

“Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.”