Ukraine news – live: Zelenksy says Kyiv won’t give up land for peace
Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia pulls out troops, president says
President Zelensky meets US officials
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not give up his country’s land in return for an end to the war with Russia.
Negotiations for a peace deal cannot resume until Russia demonstrates it is willing to move its troops and equipment back “to the position before 24 February” when Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, Mr Zelensky said in a video address to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Earlier, Russia said it is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported, citing comments by foreign minister Andrei Rudenko on Wednesday.
It comes amid fears of global food shortages as Putin’s troops’ blockade Black Sea ports in Ukraine’s south.
Putin visits injured troops ‘for first time since war started'
Vladimir Putin has visited injured soldiers for the first time in the three-month war, according to reports.
The Russian president was seen in a brief clip apparently speaking to troops at an unidentified hospital.
Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday as concerns grow over a global food shortage due to the war.
My collague Liam James reports:
Russia drives to cut off key towns in Ukraine's east
Russia launched a fresh assault before dawn on Wednesday on the easternmost Ukrainian-held city in the battlefield Donbas region, threatening to close off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of the advance.
After failing to seize Kyiv or Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbas, comprised of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
Russia has poured thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in the hope of encircling Ukrainian forces holding out in the city of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets River and its twin Lysychansk on the west bank. Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk region under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim.
"All the remaining strength of the Russian army is now concentrated on this region," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late night address.
My colleague Liam James reports:
Britain calls on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain
Britain's defence secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday called on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain to help countries where grain scarcity could trigger hunger.
Russia must "do the right thing", Wallace told reporters in Madrid where he met with his counterpart Margarita Robles.
He rejected the idea to lift sanctions against Russia in return for grain release and welcomed the suggestion to make Black Sea nations, such as Turkey, to escort the Ukraine grain shipments.
Ukraine says it is fighting to keep control of key supply route in Donbas
Ukraine is battling to remain in control of a key highway to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk, the country's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said in a briefing that alternative routes existed to supply Ukrainian units in Sievierodonetsk, which is enveloped on three sided by Russian forces.
Motuzyanyk said that Russia's aim was to fully surround Ukrainian units in the city, as well as in nearby Lysychansk.
Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war position before talks can happen
Ukraine's president has said Russia must pull back to its pre-war positions as a first step before diplomatic talks, a negotiating line that Moscow is unlikely to agree to anytime soon.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he currently sees no willingness on the part of Russia to resume earnest negotiations on ending the three-month war.
"At the beginning, there was an impression that we can move ahead, that there would be a certain result or some outcome of those talks. But it all has stalled," Mr Zelenskyy said through an interpreter via video link to attendees at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
He expressed a willingness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, but stressed that Moscow needs to make clear its willingness to engage in serious talks.
"They should demonstrate at least something like steps withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before the 24th of February," the day Russia's invasion began, he said. "That would be a correct step, first step in negotiations."
Swedish says talks with Turkey will clarify misunderstandings
Swedish diplomats will discuss Turkey's demands during meetings in Ankara on Wednesday aimed at resolving Turkish reservations over Sweden and Finland's applications for NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.
"We will naturally go through and discuss the list and sort out a number of things that have been unclear in reporting in the media and statements from other places," Andersson said.
"Clearly, it's about where we send our financial aid, for example, and that we sell weapons. We don't send money to terrorist organizations, obviously - or weapons either."
Delegations from Sweden and Finland are scheduled to hold talks in Ankara with senior officials in an effort to overcome Turkey’s objections to their historic bids to join the Nato alliance.
Susan Frazer reports:
Ukrainian armed forces have shared a video of a so-called “kamikaze” or suicide drone neutralising a Russian tank, catching the soldiers drinking alcohol on it off guard.
My colleague Shweta Sharma reports:
