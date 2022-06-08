✕ Close Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Russian authorities have admitted sending conscripts to Ukraine, after Vladimir Putin denied conscription took place.

The military prosecutor of the Western District of Russia has said that about 600 conscripts were involved in the war in Ukraine, as reported by the Russian Interfax.

Speaking at the Federation Council, Artur Yegiyev added that as a result of the conscripts “about 12 officers” were punished.

The prosecutor’s office added that disciplinary measures were taken for all the violations, and a decision was made to dismiss “officials who committed these violations.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out a Kyiv battlefield stalemate with Russia and said the country aims to regain control of all its occupied territory.

“We have already lost too many people to simply cede our territory,” he said by video link at an event hosted by FT Live, in which he added that a stalemate was “not an option” for Kyiv.

“We have to achieve a full deoccupation of our entire territory,” Zelensky said.