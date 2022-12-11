✕ Close War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

At least two people were killed in a missile attack in occupied Melitopol, pro-Russia authorities said, after Kyiv attacked the southeastern city on Saturday.

According to the Ukrainian authorities Melitopol – a major industrial and transport centre that is key to the defence of the south – has been occupied by Moscow since March.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said air defence systems destroyed two missiles, while four reached their targets. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the attack.

He said a "recreation centre" where people were dining was destroyed in the attack with HIMARS missiles.

Exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram channel that the attack hit a church that Russians had turned into a gathering place.

Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1.5 million people in Odesa Oblast are facing extreme difficulties without power supply following Russia's drone attacks.

Vladimir Putin's forces launched 15 Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones overnight on 10 December targetting southern Ukraine, 10 of which Ukraine shot down, the Ukrainian air force said.