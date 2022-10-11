Ukraine war - live: Zelensky says ‘world is with us’ after Kyiv missile strikes
Ukraine ‘cannot be intimidated’ by ‘terrorists,’ the president said after 11 people killed
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment.
At least 11 people were killed by Vladimir Putin’s troops dropping missiles across the country, including Kyiv, on Monday.
In his daily address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.
The Ukrainian president said: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together.
“Ukraine can’t be stopped. It only convinces us even more that terrorists should be brought down.
“The Russian army purposely struck these blows precisely during the morning rush hour. This is the typical tactic of terrorists. They wanted to instil more fear.”
Mr Zelensky also vowed that Ukraine will be rebuilt and that “restoration work is currently underway across the country”.
The airstrikes came after the Kerch Bridge, a vital supply line to troops fighting to hold on to territory in Ukraine’s south, was damaged in a blast.
Mr Putin called the incident an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine and warned that he will react “harshly” to future Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets.
Russia continues targetting nuclear power plant city overnight
Russian forces continued with their overnight attack on Ukrainian city housing Europe’s largest power plant, officials said.
The attacks targetted an infrastructure site in the Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said.
It is not immediately clear if there are casualties and damages from the attacks.
Zelensky calls for more weapons after ‘nearly 100’ Russian missile attacks
Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons to counter the Russian offensive — the biggest aerial attack in months — and said that “only terrorists” rejoice at such attacks.
“The targets for terrorists’ missiles in cities are civilian, cultural and educational facilities. Who can rejoice at strikes on such objects? Only terrorists! #Ukraine will endure this onslaught of terrorists who have no history, no tradition, no culture,” he said.
Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs also shared a video of the aftermath of yesterday’s attacks which killed 14 and left nearly 100 injured.
Biden to hold virtual meeting with G7 leaders, Zelensky today
Joe Biden and Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and how to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia’s aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said.
Volodymyr Zelensky will participate at the top of the meeting, the White House said.
Biden speaks with Zelensky after Russia rains over 80 missiles on Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke last night where the wartime president underlined air defence was Ukraine’s number one priority in its defence cooperation and called the Russian missiles strikes on Monday “senseless attacks”.
Mr Biden “expressed his condemnation of Russia’s missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks,” read a statement from the White House.
Mr Biden has vowed more advanced air defence systems from the US.
“President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” it added.
The US president also underscored his “ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance”, the statement read.
This comes shortly after the Pentagon said it would start delivering the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System over the next two months or so.
And, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine “will do everything to strengthen our armed forces.”
We will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Truss to tell G7: ‘Stick by Ukraine in face of Russian attacks'
Liz Truss on Tuesday will request an urgent meeting of Nato leaders in response to Russia’s increased missile attacks on Ukraine, Downing Street said.
The British PM will also tell other G7 leaders in a virtual meeting – that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join – to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine, her office added.
Ms Truss is expected to say: “Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”
She will say that Ukrainian military advances had been in part facilitated by military aid and humanitarian assistance by the international community, as well as the impact of sanctions on Russia.
Ms Truss will say sanctions should be maintained and request a full meeting of leaders from the NATO military alliance in the coming days.
“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say.
Russian star Alla Pugacheva is in Israel after criticising war
Legendary Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva has revealed she is in Israel, three weeks after asking the Kremlin to declare her a “foreign agent” due to her public opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Her husband, entertainer Maxim Galkin, had been given the label for his statements against the war.
The queen of Soviet pop music denounced Vladimir Putin’s invasion for turning Russia into a global pariah.
On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself in Israel and thanked her millions of fans “for their love and support, for the ability to distinguish truth from lies”.
“From the Holy Land, I pray for you and for peace,” she said. “I am happy!”
Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus
Polish citizens are being advised to leave Belarus, a country that is a close ally of Russia.
The government of Poland says on its website: “We recommend that Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus leave its territory with available commercial and private means.”
Relations between Warsaw and Minsk deteriorated in 2021 when Poland accused its neighbour of orchestrating a migrant crisis on its border. They have become even more strained since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Blinken: ‘World has to speak out against attacks on Ukraine’
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine present a “profound moral issue” to the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
“The international community has a responsibility to make clear that President Putin’s actions are completely unacceptable,” he said in a statement.
“Now is the time to speak out in support of Ukraine; it is not the time for abstentions, placating words, or equivocations under claims of neutrality. The core principles of the UN Charter are at stake.”
Sweden won’t share Nord Stream probe findings with Russia
Sweden said it won’t share the findings of its crime scene investigation into the explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines with Russian authorities or Gazprom.
An investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe has found evidence of detonations, and prosecutors suspect that there had been sabotage when they were damaged in September.
Last week Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin wrote to the Swedish government to demand that Russian authorities and Gazprom would be allowed to be involved in the investigation – which Sweden denied.
Now, his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson said Sweden won’t share the findings of the explosions, that took place in the Swedish economic zone, with Russian authorities.
“In Sweden, our preliminary investigations are confidential, and that, of course, also applies in this case,” she told reporters.
However, Andersson said Sweden had no power to stop Russian vessels from visiting the sites of the explosions now that the crime scene investigation has concluded.
“The Swedish economic zone is not a territory that Sweden disposes of. We have lifted the cordons now and then it is also possible for other ships to stay in the area, that is how the rules work,” she said.
