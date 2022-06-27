✕ Close ‘Putin is weaponising hunger’: Liz Truss blames Russia for food shortages

Russia has launched airstrikes on the Ukraine capital Kyiv in a ‘symbolic’ attack as the G7 summit begins.

Ukraine officials said 14 missiles were launched against the capital and the region on Sunday morning.

Ukraine’s police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said on national television that five people had been wounded, and police later said one person was killed in the airstrikes. Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since June 5.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told journalists that he believed “it is maybe a symbolic attack” ahead of this week’s NATO summit in Madrid.

It comes as Boris Johnson urged EU leaders to boost their military support for Ukraine, amid concerns a ‘bad peace’ could be agreed due to fatigure over the now five-month war.

And Russian president Vladimir Putin has ramped up the international tensions further by promising to arm its ally Belarus with nuclear-capable Iskander-M missile systems on Ukraine’s border.

Belarus also asked for an upgrade to its airforce, with the aim of making them nuclear-capable.