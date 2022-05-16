Ukraine news – live: Putin likely to have lost third of his invasion force, says MoD
Surviving Russian troops have struggled with ‘continued low morale’ and ineffectiveness, it added
Vladimir Putin may have lost a third of his troops that have invaded Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.
In its latest assessment, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia’s campaign in separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has “lost momentum” and was now “significantly behind schedule”.
It also said: “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness.
“Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine.”
At a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, foreign secretary Liz Truss said it was essential for Western allies to maintain support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s government to help “push Russia out” of Ukraine.
Nato deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana said the Ukrainians – with military and financial support from the West – were now in a position to defeat the Russians and win the war.
“The brutal invasion of Russia is losing momentum,” he told reporters.
Nobel laureate author says Russia threat to ‘free world’
Polish Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk on Sunday called Russia a threat to the “free world”, equating Moscow’s war on Ukraine to the Second World War.
“The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Ms Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.
“Nobody could imagine that this war would be so cruel, so anachronistic, and this war brings to mind the horrible images of World War Two,” she said.
Nato says Moscow is losing momentum
Nearly three months after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the war is “not going as Moscow had planned”, Nato said after its meeting in Berlin on Sunday.
“Ukraine can win this war,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance must continue to offer military support to Kyiv.
While Moscow lost ground on the diplomatic front, Vladimir Putin’s forces also failed to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.
Mr Stoltenberg’s statement comes after two Nordic nations - Sweden and Finland announced their intention to join the military alliance despite Russia’s objections.
Sweden is set to follow Finland in applying to join Nato after the country’s ruling Social Democrats party announced on Sunday it was dropping its opposition to membership of the bloc.
Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson said a formal application to join the military alliance could be made within days, in light of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
At a news conference, she said Sweden would be in a “very vulnerable” position if it did not join, adding: “We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato.”
Rape by Russian soldiers is ‘widespread’ in Ukraine, MP says
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said that the “crime of rape is indeed widespread” in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
She told Sky News there are reports of Russian soldiers sexually violating women in “almost every liberated city" in Ukraine.
Ms Rudik said: “The stories are really really really disturbing.”
One report stated that a woman had been raped in front of her nine-year-old son, she said.
Monday’s papers: Ukraine on the UK’s front pages
The Independent: ‘End row on protocol by using flexibility shown to Ukraine, Britain tells EU’
Metro: ‘Kyiv will host Eurovision... and one day it will be in Mariupol’
The Mirror: Eurovision star - ‘Now I fight for Ukraine’
The Express: ‘Russia loses third of troops’
The Times: ‘Third of Russian invaders destroyed’
The Scotman: Zelensky - ‘Mariupol will hold Eurovision’
The Sun: ‘Herovision’
Russia has ‘lost about 27,400 troops’ during invasion, Ukraine says
Ukraine's ministry of defense has estimated that Russia has lost about 27,400 troops, 200 planes, 1,220 tanks and 164 helicopters to date.
The number applies since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February, the Ukrainian ministry of defence said.
Zelensky says he will help ‘maintain the world’s attention to Ukraine’
Volodymyr Zelensky said his plan to keep the Ukraine war in the headlines and advance the country’s bid for European Union membership includes giving speeches to universities and parliaments around the world.
The Ukrainian president, in his nightly address to Ukrainians, said: “[A] task, which becomes even more important the longer the war lasts, is to do everything to maintain the world’s maximum attention to us, to Ukraine.
“Information about our needs should be in the news of all countries that are important to us constantly and every day.
“In particular, for this purpose – for greater information and political support of Ukraine – on Monday I will communicate with students of leading American universities.
“These are 63 US universities and two Canadian universities, which unite hundreds of thousands of students and are a large expert and research community. Their voice will definitely strengthen our capabilities.
“A separate address to Stanford University students is also planned for the end of May.”
Mr Zelensky continued: “I am also preparing to communicate with Ukrainian students from the leading universities of our country ... I will definitely continue to address the parliaments of Ukraine's European partner states.
“Our task is the status of a candidate for EU membership for Ukraine, and later – accession to the European Union under the fast-track procedure. Every state matters. Every vote counts ... That is why I will be addressing the Luxembourg Parliament in the near future.
“By the way, we are also working to expand the geography of such special speeches in the parliaments of Africa and Asia.
“An address to the participants of the Davos Forum is scheduled for May 23. This year the conference will be especially important for our country. Post-war reconstruction will be discussed.”
Russia ‘hacked into IT system of Lviv city and published files’
Russia has hacked into the IT system of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv before publishing the files online, a local official said.
Andriy Moskalenko, the first deputy of the head of Lviv, said the hackers accessed the city council’s management system on Friday (13 May) and published “part of the working files” on the “Russians’ Telegram channels”.
The main aim of the attack was to disable the city management system, he said.
Mr Moscalenko said: “Thanks to the coordinated work of all services, the attack on May 13 did not affect the basic aspects of city management. Part of the services was temporarily limited.
“In two nights and two days we managed to restore some of the services. The rest will be restored in stages.”
Ukraine ‘repels 17 attacks and downs two helicopters in Donbas’
Ukrainian troops repelled 17 Russian attacks and destroyed 18 units of military equipment – including two helicopters – in the separatist-controlled Donbas region today, Ukraine said.
The destroyed Russian military equipment also includes three tanks, one artillery system, six combat armoured vehicles, and one car – according to the Joint Forces Operation.
Finnish president’s talk with Putin on Nato was ‘calm and cool’
Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said his latest talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about Finland’s intention to apply for Nato membership was calm and did not involve any threats.
“He confirmed that he thinks it’s a mistake. We are not threatening you. Altogether, the discussion was very, could I say, calm and cool,” Mr Niinisto said in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union.”
