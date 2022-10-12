Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin offers to open Nord Stream gas tap ‘if EU wants’
Vladimir Putin claimed Russian energy providers would resume gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the EU asked them to.
“The ball is in the court of the EU. If they want, they can just open the tap,” said the Russian president.
Recent unexplained explosions damaged the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the as yet unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive gas leak and taking them out of service.
Europe has strongly hinted that Moscow was guilty of causing the explosions, while Russia blamed the US.
Mr Putin has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2. His latest offer is unlikely to be agreed to by western Europe.
Earlier, Ukraine dismissed claims by Russian security service FSB that Kyiv’s military spies were behind an attack on a Crimean bridge.
The FSB this morning arrested five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the Kerch Bridge bombing, which damaged a key supply line for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.
Putin undecided on G20 visit, says Kremlin
The Kremlin said it still remained to be seen if Vladimir Putin would attend November’s G20 summit on the resort island of Bali.
“A large number of international forums are planned for November,” Mr Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
“If you are asking about the G20, then there is still a lot of time before the G20, as well as before other forums – we’ll wait and see,” Mr Ushakov said.
Joe Biden, asked if he would meet Mr Putin at the G20, said he did not see a good reason for a meeting with the Kremlin chief.
“It would depend on specifically what he wanted to talk about,” Mr Biden told CNN, adding that if Putin wanted to discuss the jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner then he would be open to talking.
Russia frittering away missile stocks it can’t replace – Nato
Russia has depleted a significant proportion of its precision-guided missiles in its invasion of Ukraine and its industry cannot produce all kinds of ammunition and weapon systems due to Western sanctions, a senior Nato official said on Wednesday.
The official said he did not know how long it would take for Russia to mobilise the 300,000 troops Moscow is aiming for, and suggested it could take a few months.
An assessment by military observers the Institute for the Study of War concluded that Russia had diverted its dwindling missile stocks from strategically significant causes by taking aim at civilian areas of Ukraine’s cities rather than front line targets.
Turkish president expected to float peace ideas to Putin
Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan tomorrow, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
“Now many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict,” Mr Ushakov said.
“There are reports in the press that the Turkish side is putting forward specific considerations in this regard, I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch on this topic during the Astana contact. So a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us.”
Turkey has been facilitating talks between the two sides and outside bodies such as the UN throughout the war.
Dutch to send £15m air defence missiles to Ukraine
The Netherlands will deliver €15m (£13.1m) worth of air defence missiles to Ukraine in reaction to Russian air raids on Ukraine earlier this week.
“These attacks ... can only be met with unrelenting support for Ukraine and its people,” Defence minister Kasja Ollongren wrote in a letter to parliament.
Ukraine has been pleading with Western nations for air defence support after Moscow launched a wave of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine.
Nato members and allies are meeting today in Brussels to discuss additional support.
British businessman charged in US over Russian oligarch links
A well-known British businessman has been arrested in the UK after being accused of helping a Russian oligarch to evade US sanctions.
Graham Bonham-Carter was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of funding properties bought by oligarch Oleg Deripaska as well as expatriating his art. He has denied this.
The US Department of Justice said the American government would seek Bonham-Carter’s extradition following the charge against him. Deripaska has previously been sanctioned by America.
The charges allege that Deripaska instructed Bonham-Carter to set up a company called GBCM Limited to manage his properties, two of which are in New York and one in Washington.
Watch: Family of three rescued from rubble in Zaporizhzhia
Emergency services in Ukraine rescued a family trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building following a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia.
Footage shared on social media shows three people crawling to safety as officials clear a path through the debris around them.
Rockets partially destroyed a house and outbuildings in a village close to Zaporizhzhia, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The account also confirmed that the family rescued did not require medical help.
Russian strikes only ‘strengthen allied resolve’
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine have laid bare the “malice and cruelty” of its war and further united the international community to support Ukraine‘s military efforts to defend itself, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.
Mr Austin, speaking at the start of a Ukraine-focused meeting at Nato headquarters, praised Ukraine‘s military gains since September, calling them “extraordinary” and saying they had changed the dynamics of the war.
“These victories belong to Ukraine‘s brave soldiers. But the Contact Group’s security assistance, training, and sustainment efforts have been vital,” Mr Austin said, addressing the gathering of defense leaders, including from Ukraine.
Reports of Russian missile strikes have come out of Ukraine for a third day, with the governor of Donetsk accusing Moscow of killing seven in an attack on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka.
Russia has arrested eight people over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge at the weekend (David Harding writes).
Those arrested include five Russians, three Ukrainians and an Armenian. Moscow has previously blamed Ukrainian secret services for the explosion.
On Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said the explosion was organised Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov. The explosive device was moved from Ukraine to Russia via Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia, the FSB claimed.
The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, also said that it had prevented further Ukrainian attacks in both Moscow and the western Russian city of Bryansk. Later, Russian president Vladimir Putin repeated a claim that Ukraine’s special services were behind the attack.
Signs of torture on bodies found in Ukraine town liberated from Russian forces
Latest despatch from Kim Sengupta in Ukraine:
Two separate mass burials sites, for civilians and soldiers, have been found on the edge of the cemetery in Lyman, recently liberated from Russian forces. Some of the 78 remains recovered so far have signs of having met a violent end.
There are body parts, gunshot and shrapnel wounds, smashed ribs and skulls, severe deep cuts. Some of the dead are very young; one is a year-old baby girl buried with her parents.
Among the corpses taken out and zipped into black body bags are Ukrainian soldiers in torn and frayed combat uniforms. Some have signs of having been handcuffed and blindfolded and have bullet holes in their heads, according to officials.
Ukrainian authorities say they expect to find around 200 bodies at this burial site – one of several discovered in areas that had been occupied. The bodies of 534 civilians have been found in the area around Kharkiv alone. Serhii Bolnivov, the chief investigator of the region has claimed that ‘torture chambers’ have been found in “almost all large towns and cities where the Russian military units were based.”
Standing beside the graves here in Lyman, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of civil and military administration in the Donetsk region, says there are visible signs of torture. “Some of the soldiers have tapes on their hands and over their eyes, there are trauma injuries to many of the other bodies,” he says. “But all the cases will need to be investigated thoroughly before we can establish the cause of death.
