✕ Close Zelensky accuses Russia of building ‘millennial Reich’ and says Putin ‘will lose’

President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” for the UN and ICRC to be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Moscow today.

At the same meeting, Putin alleged he had ordered his forces not to assault the vast plant, which has reportedly been acting as a shelter to Ukrainian civilians.

Elsewhere, Poland’s climate ministry has said that the country’s energy supplies are secure after Gazprom informed Poland‘s PGNiG that it would cut off supplies through the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning.

Climate minister Anna Moskwa said there was no need to draw gas from reserves and that gas to Polish customers won’t be cut.