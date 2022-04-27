Ukraine news – live: Putin agrees to Azovstal evacuation, as Poland gas supply halted
Gazprom informed Poland that it would cut off supplies through the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning
President Vladimir Putin has agreed “in principle” for the UN and ICRC to be involved in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Follow-on discussions will be had with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Defence Ministry,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement after Putin met with its secretary-general Antonio Guterres in Moscow today.
At the same meeting, Putin alleged he had ordered his forces not to assault the vast plant, which has reportedly been acting as a shelter to Ukrainian civilians.
Elsewhere, Poland’s climate ministry has said that the country’s energy supplies are secure after Gazprom informed Poland‘s PGNiG that it would cut off supplies through the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday morning.
Climate minister Anna Moskwa said there was no need to draw gas from reserves and that gas to Polish customers won’t be cut.
After Poland, Russia halts gas supply to Bulgaria
Russian energy giant Gazprom is suspending gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria from Wednesday, the Nato countries have said.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms “unfriendly” agree to a scheme under which they make payments for Russian gas imports in roubles. Both Bulgaria and Poland have refused to do this.
The two countries are the first to have their gas cut off by Europe’s main supplier since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in mid-February.
Poland’s gas supply contract with Gazprom covers about 50 per cent of national consumption.
Bulgaria, which meets 90 per cent of its gas needs with Gazprom’s imports, said it has taken steps to find alternative supplies and no restrictions on consumption was required for now.
U.S. offers $10 mln reward for information on Russian intelligence officers -State Dept
The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure.
The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia‘s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and were involved in a 2017 global malware attack that infected the computers of several private U.S. entities, including a hospital system, the U.S. State Department said.
The 2017 “NotPetya” cyber attack crippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure and damaged computers in countries across the globe including France, Germany, Italy and the United States, causing billions of dollars in estimated damage.
Russia denies any involvement in the incident.
Putin’s alleged mistress may be sanctioned by US over Ukraine invasion, reports say
The United States is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress Alina Kabaeva.
Questions were raised after The Wall Street Journal reported that US officials made a last minute decision to remove Ms Kabaeva from a new set of sanctions against the Russian leader’s inner circle.
The Journal suggested the Biden administration was reluctant to anger Mr Putin by sanctioning the 38-year-old Russian gymnast and Olympic gold medalist.
Bevan Hurley reports:
Putin’s alleged mistress may be sanctioned by US over Ukraine invasion, reports say
‘No one is safe from our sanctions,’ says Jen Psaki
More than 70% of Americans back US efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons, poll finds
Almost three quarters of Americans support US efforts to supply Ukraine with weapons, a poll has found.
The most recent poll from Reuters/Ipsos found that 73 per cent back US efforts to bolster Ukraine’s defensive efforts - the highest level of support since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.
The two-day poll comes as the United States and its allies ramp up plans to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine and as a senior Russian official warned the West should not underestimate the elevated risk of nuclear conflict.
A previous Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted in late March before global outrage erupted over the discovery of slain civilians north of Kyiv, found that 68 per cent of respondents backed shipping arms to Ukraine.
Blinken tells Rand Paul that Russia has no right to invade ex-Soviet countries in tense exchange
Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a tense exchange with Senator Rand Paul about Russia having the right to invade countries that used to be part of the Soviet Union.
Mr Blinken was testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday about the State Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023.
Mr Paul expressed his concern that if Ukraine were to join Nato, that would lead to US troops fighting in the nation, which he opposed. This comes despite the fact President Joe Biden has said there would not be ground troops in Ukraine.
Blinken tells Rand Paul Russia has no right to invade ex-Soviet countries
Secretary of State was giving testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Canada to alter sanctions law to allow paying compensation from sanctioned assets
The Canadian foreign ministry has announced it will change its sanctions law to allow for seized and sanctioned foreign assets to be redistributed as compensation to victims or to help in rebuilding a foreign state from war.
“Today, we are seeking the capacity to not only seize but to allow for the forfeiture of the assets of sanctioned individuals and entities and to allow us to compensate victims with the proceeds,” foreign minister Melanie Joly said.
“These changes would make Canada’s sanctions regime the first in the G7 to allow these actions.”
“We will continue to apply maximum pressure on the Putin regime and impose severe costs for this war of choice,” Joly added.
