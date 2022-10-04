Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.
This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.
Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.
“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and more occupiers are trying to escape,” Mr Zelensky said.
Columns of Ukrainian military vehicles were seen heading to reinforce the logistics hub Lyman, retaken from Russia at the weekend, as Kyiv moved to strengthen its hold over the strategic city.
Additionally, the US military is dispatching four more HIMARS rocket launchers to Kyiv in its latest aid package worth $625m.
The military aid package will also have ammunitions and mine-resistant vehicles, sources aware of the matter said.
Heavy fighting underway on Ukraine’s frontlines - Zelensky
Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in heavy fighting with Russian troops on several sectors of the front, Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday.
“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious - more and more occupiers are trying to escape, more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army, and there is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by starting a war against Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “Of course, there are many fanatics out there. Those who will never admit the obvious, that this is a pointless war for Russia that Russia cannot win. Because it is impossible to defeat a nation that preserves unity and knows what they are fighting for.”
Ukraine has destroyed at least 31 Russian tanks and one multiple rocket launcher in the besieged country’s south, the military’s southern operational command said late last night but did not specify the location.
Ukraine takes back more territory in south and east - officials
Soldiers in Ukraine have broken through Russia’s defences in the country’s south and east, officials said.
In the south, Ukrainian troops recaptured the town of Dudchany along the west bank of the Dnipro River, which bisects the country, Vladimir Saldo, a Russian-installed leader in occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson province, told Russian state television.
The Ukrainian defence ministry also shared a video showing soldiers from Ukraine’s 128th Mountain Assault Brigade raising the country’s blue and yellow flag in Myrolyubivka, a village between the former front and the Dnipro.
In the east, columns of Ukrainian military vehicles were seen heading to recently recaptured logistics hub Lyman city for reinforcement.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 4 October.
