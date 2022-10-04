✕ Close Volodymyr Zelensky rules out talks with Russia if land is annexed

Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.

This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.

Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.

“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and more occupiers are trying to escape,” Mr Zelensky said.

Columns of Ukrainian military vehicles were seen heading to reinforce the logistics hub Lyman, retaken from Russia at the weekend, as Kyiv moved to strengthen its hold over the strategic city.

Additionally, the US military is dispatching four more HIMARS rocket launchers to Kyiv in its latest aid package worth $625m.

The military aid package will also have ammunitions and mine-resistant vehicles, sources aware of the matter said.