Russia is struggling to make military progress in and around Kyiv, western officials said on Thursday afternoon, and there is a “question as to whether Moscow now intends to try to assault [Ukraine’s capital] or not”.
Until now, a massive push on Kyiv seemed inevitable, with one official stating last week that Russian troops were “continuing to tighten the noose” around the city. But Russian forces have made little progress since then, with the latest British intelligence suggesting Vladimir Putin’s forces were “faltering”.
A senior official told media outlets earlier that, in their opinion, for Moscow to go ahead with the attack on Kyiv, “with or without bombardment, would be very costly for Russia”.
Meanwhile, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, has repeated his country’s insistences that it did not bomb a theatre in Mariupol on Wednesday, where thousands of residents were sheltering – including children. The death toll for the attack, if there is one, is still not known.
Refugees in 470 cars escaped from bombed Mariupol
At least 1865 people, including 479 children in 470 cars from the shelled port city of Mariupol reached Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, deputy mayor Anatolii Kurtev said.
He said that Zaporizhzhia has welcomed over 11,500 people from Mariupol in the last two days. Mr Kurtev added that everyone seeking refuge was attended by medics and provided food and a roof over their heads.
According to the besieged city's council, Mariupol is being hit by between 50 and 100 artillery shells a day.
Biden to dial Xi to discuss Ukraine and bilateral ties
United States president Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at 1300 GMT on Friday, the White House said.
The two leaders will discuss “managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern,” a statement read.
Russia won't ask UK council vote on its Ukraine resolution
Russia said it will not ask the United Nations Security Council to vote on its draft resolution on humanitarian relief for Ukraine.
It will instead use the scheduled council session to again raise allegations that the United States has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia made the announcement at a Security Council meeting called by six western countries on Thursday.
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia
Japan on Friday announced it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations.
According to the finance ministry, the country has now slapped sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other organisations in Russia.
The government designated Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and several military equipment makers including United Aircraft Corp, which manufactures fighter jets.
Zelensky warns Russian mercenaries against ‘worst decision of your life'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned mercenaries joining Russia’s war in the country they will be making “the worst decision of your life.”
“Long life is better than the money you are offered for a short one,” Mr Zelensky said in a Facebook video message on Thursday night.
And he warned Russia that bringing in foreign fighters would still not help the Kremlin overpower Ukraine.
He added that Ukrainian forces had taken new Russian conscripts as prisoners of war, but said, “We do not need 13 or any number of thousands of dead Russian soldiers.”
Steven Spielberg and Kate Upshaw donate $1m to Ukraine relief
Steven Spielberg and Kate Upshaw have donated $1m towards Ukraine relief, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The couple committed the funds through their non-profit Hearthland Foundation.
The money will reportedly go to five five organisations dealing with the humanitarian crisis in the region: The Polish Red Cross, Polish Humanitarian Action, World Central Kitchen, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Urgent Action Fund.
Mariupol being hit by up to 100 artillery shells a day
Besieged Mariupol is being hit by between 50 and 100 artillery shells a day, according to the embattled city’s council.
“About 80 per cent of the city’s housing stock has been hit, almost 30 per cent of which cannot be restored,” they said on Thursday evening.
“The city has been under blockade for sixteen days, more than 350,000 Mariupol residents continue to hide in shelters and basements from continuous shelling by Russian occupation forces,” it continued.
Officials said that they were still trying to clarify information on casualties suffered when Russia attacked a theatre being used as a bomb shelter.
Russian troops running out of food and fuel as offensive ‘falters’, says UK military intelligence
Russian troops are facing food and fuel shortages amid Moscow’s “faltering invasion of Ukraine”, according to a UK military intelligence assessment.
The most recent update on the three-week-old conflict suggests Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to divert “large numbers” of troops to defend its supply lines, rather than continuing its offensive, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
Emily Atkinson has the story.
Brittney Griner’s family say she’s ‘OK’ but not ‘good’ as Russia extends her detention by months
Brittney Griner’s family say the basketball star is “OK” but not “good” as Russia extended her detention by at least several more months.
A source close to Griner told ESPN that “we know she’s OK” because of updates they have received from her Russian legal team, but added, “I wouldn’t say she’s ‘good,’ but she’s OK.”
More details below.
Whistleblowers could earn up to $5m helping US target Russian oligarchs’ yachts
The US government is willing to pay whistelblowers up to $5m for help spotting ill-gotten yachts and other playthings belonging to Russia oligarchs linked to the Kremlin, part of the Biden administration’s financial onslaught against Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
The rewards programme, which was approved by Congress last year, was formally unveiled on Wednesday, and will offer financial compensation to those who help the Treasury Department find assets “linked to corruption involving the government of the Russian Federation.”
Josh Marcus has the story.
