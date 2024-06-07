Watch live: Zelensky inspects French military equipment after Macron promises warplanes to Ukraine
Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky inspects French-manufactured military equipment in Paris on Friday, 7 June, after Emmanuel Macron promised warplanes to Ukraine.
France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots this summer, the French president said.
It was not confirmed how many single-engine jet fighters would be provided, by when or under what financial terms.
Mr Macron added that France had proposed to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers but did not say where the soldiers would be trained.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate against Western countries that are allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with their long-range missiles.
The announcement came after the Ukrainian president joined other world leaders at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.
A veteran told Mr Zelensky that he is "the saviour of the people" as the pair called each other "hero" and hugged.
