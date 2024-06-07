For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky inspects French-manufactured military equipment in Paris on Friday, 7 June, after Emmanuel Macron promised warplanes to Ukraine.

France plans to provide Mirage 2000 warplanes to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots this summer, the French president said.

It was not confirmed how many single-engine jet fighters would be provided, by when or under what financial terms.

Mr Macron added that France had proposed to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers but did not say where the soldiers would be trained.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate against Western countries that are allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with their long-range missiles.

The announcement came after the Ukrainian president joined other world leaders at a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

A veteran told Mr Zelensky that he is "the saviour of the people" as the pair called each other "hero" and hugged.