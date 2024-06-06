President Zelensky embraces D-Day veteran: ‘You are the saviour of the people’

President Volodymyr Zelensky warmly embraced a veteran in a moving exchange at the D-Day ceremony in Normandy, France on Thursday (6 June).

The veteran, who was sitting in a wheelchair, hugged the Ukrainian president and told him: “You’re the saviour of the people. You bring tears to my eyes”.

Mr Zelensky replied: “No, no, you saved Europe. You are our hero.”

A video feed of the two men embracing was shown on screens at Omaha Beach and applauded by crowds of veterans.