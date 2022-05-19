✕ Close President Zelensky meets US officials

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has branded Russia’s claim to be using laser weapons “a sign of the complete failure of the invasion”.

Moscow said it was using a new generation of the powerful weapons to burn up drones to counter a flood of Western arms supplied to Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky mocked the claim, saying Russia was looking for a “wonder weapon”, something Nazi Germany did when it was losing the Second World War.

Meanwhile, Russia has fired some of its most senior military commanders over the failure to capture Kharkiv and the sinking of the Moskva warship in April, the UK’s ministry of defence (MoD) has said.

“Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, who commanded the elite 1st Guards Tank Army, has been suspended for his failure to capture Kharkiv,” officials said.

They added: “Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has also likely been suspended following the sinking of the cruiser Moskva in April.”

The defence ministry said a “culture of cover-ups and scapegoating is probably prevalent within the Russian military and security system”.