Ukraine news – live: Russia to ‘isolate Mariupol to filter male population’, while 100 ‘deported from Izium’
The men are to be isolated, forced to join Russian troops, or made to clear rubble – an official said
Russian troops in Mariupol, southern Ukraine, are preparing to soon close all entries and exits with the view of carrying out a “filtration” of the male population.
All movement in the besieged Black Sea port city will also be banned for a week from Monday (18 April) to carry out the filtering process that is already in operation – Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, said on Telegram.
He said: “During this time, 100% of the city’s remaining male population will be ‘filtered.’ To this end, they will all be moved to Novoazovsk [a town closer to the border with Russia]. Some of the people are going to be mobilised to the Russian occupation corps, some will be forcibly deployed to clear the rubble, and those classified as unreliable will be isolated.”
Meanwhile, Moscow announced that almost 100 Ukrainian citizens from Izium in the Kharkiv region have been deported to Russian territory. “Their destination is the Belgorod region,” Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported the Russian defence ministry as saying.
Russia to ‘add more British politicians to blacklist'
The Kremlin will reportedly expand restrictions against British politicians over what Russia calls a “wave of anti-Russian hysteria”.
We reported earlier that a blacklist already has the names of PM Boris Johnson, foreign secretary Liz Truss, defence secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other politicians – based on a report by Russian news agency Tass citing Russia’s foreign ministry.
Now more names could be added, according to the report.
The department said in a statement: “This list will be expanded shortly by including more of British politicians and members of the Parliament in it, who keep inflaming the anti-Russian hysteria, push the collective West towards the use of the language of threats with Moscow and are engaged in a dishonest encouragement of Kyiv’s Neo-Nazist regime.”
Russia has ‘killed 200 Ukrainian children’ during invasion
Some 200 Ukrainian children have died since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
This number was reported by Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office.
Another 360 children have been wounded, it added.
The highest number of affected children has been in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv region - 105, Kharkiv region - 88, Chernihiv region - 54, Kherson region - 41, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhzhia region - 23, capital city - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.
Yesterday, two children – including a seven-month-old baby – were killed and three were injured when Russian troops fired on a district of Kharkiv.
Bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces has damaged 1,018 educational institutions, 95 of which were completely destroyed.
Russia bans Boris Johnson and senior ministers over sanctions
Russia had barred Boris Johnson, foreign secretary Liz Truss, defence secretary Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members and politicians from entering the country.
The move was taken “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it would expand the list soon.
Watch: Harry and Meghan meet Ukrainian army personnel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met with members of the Ukrainian army at the Invictus Games being hosted by the Netherlands.
Artem Lukashuk, a competitor at the event, revealed the Duke of Sussex gave him words of support and told him that Ukraine will win their fight against Russia.
Oksana Horbach, the country’s team manager, said about Meghan: “She totally understood [the importance] to be heard, be welcomed and have a voice to tell your own truths.”
Russia hits military facilities in Kyiv and Mykolaiv with missiles
Russia has admitted to destroying buildings of an armoured vehicle plant in Kyiv and a military repair facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv.
The strikes were carried out by high-precision long-range weapons, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying.
Footage shared on social media this morning shows plumes of smoke rising from the plant in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv.
Russia also downed one Ukrainian SU-25 aircraft near Izium in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine, Interfax added citing the ministry.
Mariupol ‘to be isolated to allow Russia’s filtration of population’
Russian troops in Mariupol are preparing to close all entries and exits to the Black Sea port city on 18 April.
All movement in the besieged city will be banned to carry out a “filtration” process among the city’s male population that is already in operation – Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to Mariupol’s mayor, said on Telegram.
Mr Andriushchenko said: “Occupiers report that, on Monday, they will not only finally close all entries and exits to the city for everyone, but will institute a ban for movement across all neighbourhoods for a week.
“During this time, 100% of the city’s remaining male population will be ‘filtered.’ To this end, they will all be moved to Novoazovsk [a town closer to the border with Russia].
“Some of the people are going to be mobilised to the Russian occupation corps, some will be forcibly deployed to clear the rubble, and those classified as unreliable will be isolated.”
Russian troops are planning to only allow those women and men to remain in the city who will serve the essential needs, Mr Andriushchenko said.
Almost 100 people deported from Izium in Ukraine to Russia
Moscow announced that Ukrainian citizens from Izium in the Kharkiv region have been deported to Russian territory.
Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported: “The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has deported the first group of refugees, nearly 100 people, from Izium in the Kharkiv region. Their destination is the Belgorod region.”
On a number of occasions, Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly deporting Ukrainian civilians under siege and in humanitarian crisis zones – including besieged city Mariupol.
Over 20 Russian battalion tactical groups relocated to Izium
Russian forces have gathered up to 22 battalion-tactical groups near Izium in the Kharkiv region.
This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which said that Russia’s main miitary efforts are focused on holding the previously taken positions and fronts.
Two die during attacks that leave cities without gas and water
At least two civilians were killed and four wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine, local officials said.
Earlier, we reported that one man was killed as a result of Russian troops shelling the city Kreminna, in the eastern Ukraine region of Luhansk.
This was announced by regional governor Serhiy Gaidai, who also said three people were wounded in the attack.
Also, a gas pipeline was damaged in Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, which was without gas and water, Me Gaidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
“Evacuate, while it is still possible,” he said in a subsequent post, adding that buses were ready for those willing to be evacuated from the region.
One person died and one was injured in an overnight attack on a small village near Poltava, the capital of the central Ukraine Poltava region, the region’s governor Dmytro Lunin said in a Telegram post.
Explosions were heard this morming in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, but there was no information on casualties or damages. Russia has denied targeting civilians since it invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Man dies during Russian shelling of Kreminna
One person has been killed by Russian shelling of the city Kreminna in the separatist-controlled Luhansk region.
Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said: “The Russian army opened fire on Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Kreminna.
“Late in the evening, firefighters found a man’s body under the rubble of a building of one of the vocational schools in Kreminna with no signs of life.”
