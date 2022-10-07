Ukraine war – live: Anti-Putin and Lukashenko campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
As Biden warns world has not faced such high risk of ‘armageddon’ since ‘Kennedy and Cuban Missile Crisis’
Human rights campaigners from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in what will be viewed by many as a rebuke to Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.
The announcement in Oslo came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” was at its gravest since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, cautioning that Mr Putin is “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.”
Mr Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend Russia. However, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow has not changed its position that a nuclear war must never be fought.
Meanwhile, Russia has demanded that a United Nations vote on a resolution calling on Mr Putin to reverse his recent annexation of four more regions of Ukraine should be held in secret, in the apparent hope that more nations will vote in Moscow’s favour.
New governor of Ukraine central bank vows to ensure a strong independent regulator
The new governor of Ukraine’s central bank has said his “absolute priority” will be to ensure an institutionally strong and independent regulator, describing this as crucially important for ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability.
Before the Ukrainian parliament approved his appointment, Andriy Pyshnyi had helped advise the government on implementing sanctions against Russia, as the head of Ukraine’s central bank.
Drone ‘crashes’ into military airfield in Russia’s Kaluga region
A drone has crashed into a military airfield in Russia’s Kaluga region, some 130 miles northeast of Ukraine, according to the region’s governor.
“Today there was an explosion at the Shaykovka military airfield in Kaluga region,” governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram. “A drone, presumably coming from the direction of the border, crashed,” he said.
“The airfield infrastructure and equipment were not damaged. There is no threat to operations.”
Putin’s defence minister ‘should have shot himself’, says Russian-backed official
A Russian-installed official in Kherson has lambasted Vladimir Putin’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu, saying he should consider shooting himself over recent military defeats by Kyiv.
In an astonishing public insult to Russia’s top brass, Kirill Stremousov criticised “generals and ministers” in Moscow for their failure to understand the problems on the ground.
“Indeed, many say: if they were a defence minister who had allowed such a state of affairs, they could, as officers, have shot themselves,” he said in the four-minute video message. “But you know the word ‘officer’ is an incomprehensible word for many.”
My colleague Namita Singh has the full report:
Putin’s defence minister ‘should have shot himself’, says Russian official
Chechen leaders also ridicule generals saying senior officials should be stripped of their ranks
Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian human rights campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
Human rights campaigners from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, in what will be viewed by many as a rebuke to Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.
Ales Bialiatski – a jailed human rights advocate from Belarus – took the award, along with Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation the Centre for Civil Liberties.
Our international editor David Harding has more details here:
Rebuke to Putin as Eastern European rights campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize
Russian human rights organisation Memorial, Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties and Ales Bialiatski of Belarus all announced as winners
Ukraine will ‘never’ call for use of nuclear weapons, Zelensky aide says
Volodymyr Zelensky was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, and Ukraine will “never” call for such an attack, his spokesperson has said.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Mr Zelensky during a discussion with an Australian think-tank yesterday, confirmed the need for what Moscow calls its “special operation” in Ukraine.
Serhii Nykyforov said hints at the use of nuclear weapons were “afforded only by the terrorist state Russia”, adding: “You will never hear such calls from Ukraine.”
Majority of Ukrainian tanks on battlefield are likely seized from Russia, claims UK
Tanks seized from Russia now potentially account for more than half of those being used on the battlefield by Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has claimed.
Kyiv has likely captured at least 440 Russian battle tanks and around 650 other armoured vehicles since Vladimir Putin’s invasion began, the department said in an “intelligence update”.
“The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline,” it added.
“With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralised troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry.”
Death toll from Zaporizhzhia strike rises to 11
The death toll from a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, Ukraine’s emergency service has said.
Twenty-one people were rescued from the rubble of residential buildings that were hit with modified S-300 missiles, the service said on Friday.
Regional governor Oleksandr Staruch claimed that the strike was not random and that Russian forces had deployed Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones for the first time, damaging two infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia.
Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of targeting the same spot twice in order to kill responders, telling a summit of European leaders in Prague: “In Zaporizhzhia, after the first rocket strike today, when people came to pick apart the rubble, Russia conducted a second rocket strike. Absolute vileness, absolute evil.”
West ‘must build very credible deterrents’ to avoid war’s expansion, says Lithuania’s president
The West must build strong deterrence to ensure that Moscow does not want to risk expanding the war in Ukraine, Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nauseda has said.
“We have to build very credible deterrents that Kremlin’s regime does not want to test our ability to respond,” he told reporters upon arriving at the European Political Community summit in Prague.
“We have to be strong and not let us [be] manipulated because the Kremlin regime is very good at that,” Mr Nauseda added.
Zelensky’s comments about ‘pre-emptive strikes’ confirm need for Ukraine invasion, claims Lavrov
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that that remarks by Volodymyr Zelensky suggesting Nato should launch “pre-emptive strikes” on Russia “confirmed the need” for what Moscow calls its “special operation” in Ukraine.
“By doing so, [he] essentially presented the world with further evidence of the threats posed by the Kyiv regime,” Mr Lavrov said. “This is why a special military operation was launched to neutralise them.”
In a discussion with the Lowy Institute, an Australian think-tank, the Ukrainian president said (see post at 08:01 am) he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, however his office later clarified that Mr Zelensky was not referring to nuclear strikes.
EU’s Borrell to push member states for more support for Ukraine
The European Union’s foreign policy chief has said he will push the bloc to earmark more money to support Ukraine with weapons.
“I will ask the leaders to support the proposal for a new tranche for European Peace Facility to continue providing military support to Ukraine, also to the training mission,” Josep Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the inaugural European Political Community summit in Prague.
