Ukraine news – live: Blasts rock Kharkiv as Zelensky says Russia preparing society for nuclear weapons use
Blasts lead to fires at hospital and non-residential building, mayor says
Multiple explosions struck Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke in the sky.
Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said the explosions were the result of missile strikes at the centre of the city.
The blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a non-residential building, he said on Telegram.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for the west to impose pre-emptive sanctions on Russia, claiming Moscow officials have started to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.
He denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that an earlier remark had been mistranslated.
“You must use preventive kicks,” he told the BBC, referring to sanctions, “not attacks”.
He had earlier called for Nato to take preventive action to preclude Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon. Kyiv later clarified that he had meant sanctions, adding that Ukraine would never call for a nuclear attack.
Fire on bridge connecting Russia with Crimea
A massive fire broke out on the Kerch bridge that connects Russia with Crimea.
Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider, Biden told
Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct in the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told.
A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing.
The report in the Washington Post said the insider’s identity could not be confirmed, although the name had been included in US intelligence reporting.
“The new intelligence, coupled with comments from Russian officials, underscores divisions within Putin’s upper echelon, where officials have long been loath to bring bad news to an autocratic Russian leader who is seen as more isolated that at any time in his 22-year rule,” the Post said.
Andrew Buncombe has more.
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
Russia has dismissed report as ‘absolutely not true’
Ukraine has liberated 2,434 sq km of land, says Zelensky
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address on Friday said his forces have liberated a total of 2,434 square km and 96 settlements in the east of the country in their latest offensive.
He added that in the last week alone, the Ukrainian forces had reclaimed 776 sq km and 29 settlements in the east of the country.
Earlier on Thursday, he said over 500 sq km had been recaptured in the south.
Putin marks 70th birthday with muted fanfare
Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday with low-key celebrations on Friday amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
News programmes made only glancing references to the event and celebrations were low-key - in contrast to just a week ago, when the Russian president held a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land.
Mr Putin received wishes and gifts from his allies, which included a tractor from the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.
Hospital on fire following explosion in Kharkiv
Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the explosions, which were a result of Russian missile strikes, set a medical institution and a non-residential building on fire.
Multiple explosions were reported from downtown Kharkiv during the early hours of Saturday.
Editorial | Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace is one that is desperately needed today
It was not the 70th birthday present Vladimir Putin wanted, and it will be widely welcomed throughout the democratic world. The Nobel Peace Prize committee has awarded the coveted prize to Ales Bialiatski, the veteran civil rights activist, who is currently being held in prison without trial in his native Belarus. Sharing the prize with him are Memorial, Russia’s oldest rights organisation, and the Centre for Civil Liberties, the Ukrainian rights group.
The committee said the laureates “have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy”.
Read the full story below:
Editorial: Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace is one that is desperately needed today
Editorial: The Nobel Peace Prize results will be widely welcomed throughout the democratic nations – but we are a million miles from the world the award is fighting for
Ukraine police say bodies of more than 500 civilians found in Kharkiv
The bodies of more than 500 civilians have been discovered in territory in northeast Ukraine recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukrainian police say.
And as Ukrainian forces liberate more land in the northeast, new burial sites are being discovered in Donetsk. Many appear to contain the remains of civilians who lost their lives during several months of shelling and rocket fire.
“We found the bodies of 534 civilians from the de-occupied territories” in Kharkiv region alone, said Serhii Bolnivov, head of the investigative department of the regional police.
The bodies included 226 women and 19 children, Mr Bolvinov added.
ICYMI: Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns
Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.
“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.
The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even speak about it.”
In an interview with the BBC, president Zelensky denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that an earlier remark of his had been mistranslated.
Read the full story below:
Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns
‘It’s dangerous to even speak about it,’ warns Ukrainian president as he urges Russian citizens to rise up
IMF board approves $1.3 bln in emergency funding for Ukraine
The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board approved Ukraine's request for $1.3 billion in additional emergency funding to help sustain its economy as it battles Russia's invasion.
The funds will come from a new emergency lending program to address food shortages approved by the IMF board last month. Ukraine also requested program monitoring with board involvement to strengthen the policy commitment and further catalyze donor support, the IMF said.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva welcomed the decision on Twitter. “This is vital to help catalyze urgently needed donor support and help pave the way for a full-fledged fund program,” she said.
Speak with prudence on nuclear threat, warns Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said “we must speak with prudence”, as he responded to comments by Joe Biden in which the US president said there was a risk of nuclear “Armageddon”.
“We must speak with prudence when commenting on such matters,” Macron said at the end of a European Union summit in Prague.
Biden had said earlier that Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine had brought the world closer to “Armageddon” than at any time since the Cold-War Cuban Missile Crisis.
Mr Macron also announced a 100m-euro fund for Ukraine to buy weapons.
