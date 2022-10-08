✕ Close 'This prize has been given on President Putin's 70th birthday'

Multiple explosions struck Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke in the sky.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said the explosions were the result of missile strikes at the centre of the city.

The blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a non-residential building, he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for the west to impose pre-emptive sanctions on Russia, claiming Moscow officials have started to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

He denied having urged strikes on Russia, claiming that an earlier remark had been mistranslated.

“You must use preventive kicks,” he told the BBC, referring to sanctions, “not attacks”.

He had earlier called for Nato to take preventive action to preclude Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon. Kyiv later clarified that he had meant sanctions, adding that Ukraine would never call for a nuclear attack.