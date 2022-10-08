Ukraine news – live: Crimea bridge explosion ‘only the beginning’ Zelensky aide warns
Truck bomb caused the blast, Russian officials say
The Ukrainian president’s top aide has warned this morning’s explosion on the Crimea bridge is “just the beginning”.
Posting a photo of the bridge engulfed by towering plumes of smoke and flames, Mykhailo Podolyak, tweeted: “Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled:”
Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the explosion was caused by a truck bomb and had caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in a “partial collapse of two sections of the bridge.”
Though Kyiv has not claimed responsiblity for the explosion- nor has the Kremlin officially apportioned blame- David Arakhamia, the leader of Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, said the explosion was a consequence of Moscow’s takeover of Crimea and Russia’s “illegal” empire.
He wrote on Telegram: “Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode,”
Russia’s response to the Crimea bridge explosion
The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament blamed Ukraine for the explosion, but downplayed the severity of the damage and said the bridge would be promptly repaired. Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, said “consequences will be imminent” if Ukraine is responsible. Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party, said the “terror attack” should serve as a wake-up call. “The long-overdue measures haven’t been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation,” he said. Sergei Mironov, the head of the Just Russia faction in parliament, said that Russia should respond to the explosion on the bridge by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure including power plants, bridges and railways. The statements, especially from Zyuganov and Slutsky, may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.
Watch: What we know so far about the Crimea bridge explosion
Three people were killed in a devastating explosion on a crucial bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Russia says.
The blast occurred when a truck blew up on the bridge’s roadway at 6.07am on Saturday, according to Moscow’s investigative committee, and caused seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train passing on the upper level.
Here’s what we know so far:
Germany urges NATO to do more to defend against Putin's 'delusions of grandeur'
Nato must do more to protect itself against Russia and president Vladimir Putin, German defence minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we “cannot know how far Putin’s delusions of grandeur can go”.
“One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,” Lambrecht said while visiting German troops deployed in Lithuania.
“The brutal Russian war of aggression in Ukraine is getting more and more brutal and unscrupulous... Russia‘s threat of nuclear weapons shows that Russian authorities have no scruples.”
The United States has said repeatedly that it has seen no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in despite what it calls Putin’s “nuclear saber-rattling.”
Germany deployed its first troops to Nato member Lithuania, on the border of Russia, in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine‘s Crimea peninsula. It agreed to ramp up the mission significantly in June in response to Russia‘s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Lambrecht inaugurated a permanent German command centre in Lithuania of Friday, which she said would help move a brigade of troops from Germany to Lithuania in 10 days if needed.
A NATO brigade is 3,000-5,000 troops, and Lambrecht said frequent exercises in Lithuania would help moving the troops quickly if needed to join the 1,000 troops kept permanently in Lithuania.
“We stand by our allies”, Lambrecht said.
“We’ve heard Russia‘s threats to Lithuania which was implementing European sanctions on the border with Kaliningrad. This is not nearly the first threats and we must take them seriously and be prepared,” she added.
Russia names air force general to lead its forces in Ukraine
Russia‘s defence ministry on Saturday named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow’s third senior military appointment in the space of a week.
The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of Russia‘s five military regions, as its forces have suffered a series of dramatic reverses in northeastern and southern Ukraine in recent weeks.
The ministry did not say who, if anyone, Surovikin was replacing.
British military intelligence said in April that General Alexander Dvornikov had been appointed to take charge of Russian forces in Ukraine, almost two months after Moscow began what it calls its “special military operation”, in an attempt to “centralise command and control”.
However, Moscow itself has not specified that anyone is in overall military command of the operation.
Surovikin, 55, has led Russia‘s Air and Space Forces since 2017. According to the ministry’s website, he commanded a guards division stationed in Chechnya in 2004, during Moscow’s war against Islamist rebels, and was awarded a medal for his service in Syria in 2017.
Read more here:
Limited road traffic resumes on intact lanes of Crimea bridge
Russia‘s transport ministry said on Saturday that limited road traffic for cars and buses had resumed on intact lanes of the Crimean Bridge, which was hit by an explosion early in the morning.
It said traffic would for now be restricted to crossing between Crimea and the Russian Taman peninsula in alternating directions.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, said on social media that heavy goods vehicles would have to wait to cross by ferry.
Russian troops in Ukraine can get all necessary supplies via land and sea - ministry
Russia‘s defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian troops fighting in the Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia regions of southern Ukraine could receive all the supplies they needed via existing land and sea corridors, after a bridge linking Russia to Crimea was badly damaged by a blast.
Saturday’s explosion on the road-and-rail bridge, which has been used to take Russian men and military supplies through the peninsula into other parts of southern Ukraine, brought down sections of road taking traffic in one direction and also damaged railway tracks.
Three people killed in bridge explosion, Russia says
Three people have been killed in the Crimea bridge blast, Russia’s investigative committee has reported.
The committee also identified the driver of the exploded truck as a resident of the southern Russian Kuban region.
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzia’s nuclear plant ‘needs urgent protection’ as last power supply cut
Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of “urgent protection” after fresh rounds of Russian shelling destroyed its last external power source, the UN’s nuclear watchdog has warned.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the plant’s link to a 750-kilovolt line was cut at around 1 am Saturday. It cited official information from Ukraine as well as reports from IAEA experts at the site, which is held by Russian forces.
“The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant’s sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be protected,” Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said today.
Ukraine police say bodies of more than 500 civilians found in Kharkiv including children
The bodies of more than 500 civilians have been found in Russian-occupied Kharviv, a region recently retaken by Ukraine’s forces.
Out of 534 bodies, 226 were women and 19 were children, the head of Kharviv’s police said.
At least 447 victims were found at a mass burial site uncovered in Izium, a town liberated by Ukraine’s army in early September.
