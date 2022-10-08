Resurfaced footage shows Vladimir Putin driving a lorry over the Kerch Bridge in 2018, after officially opening the structure.

The Russian president could be seen behind the wheel as a convoy of traffic drove over the road that connects Russia with Crimea.

On Saturday (8 October), the bridge was left engulfed in flames after an explosion.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion, but one of Volodymyr Zelensky’s top aides has said this is “just the beginning”.

