Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict.

Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.

“The way out of this conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That is the way out of the conflict. The exit from the conflict is when Russia leaves the territory of Ukraine,” Ms Marin said.

