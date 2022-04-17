Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender
Zelensky says peace talks will end if Russia pushes ahead with ‘elimination’ of last Mariupol defenders
Russia has released the first images of surviving sailors from its sunken Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, as they met with the head of its navy in Crimea.
It came as Moscow announced a window for the surrender of the southern city of Mariupol, beginning at 6am local time on Sunday morning, saying that any Ukrainian forces who give up their arms in this period will not be harmed.
Earlier, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are “eliminated”.
Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”
And his comments came as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, pledged to help rebuild the besieged city.
The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will once again compete globally.
EU head says next round of sanctions against Russia will hit banking sector
The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said that the next round of sanctions against Russia will target the banking sector of the country, “especially Sberbank”.
In an interview with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, she said: “We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 per cent of the Russian banking sector. And, of course, there are energy issues.”
She added: “What should not happen is that (Russian president Vladimir) Putin collects even higher prices on other markets for supplies that would otherwise go to the EU.”
“The top priority is to shrink Putin’s revenues,” she said.
Military shipments from Biden administration start arriving in Ukraine
Shipments from the Joe Biden administration’s latest security package to Ukraine have begun arriving, the White House confirmed on Saturday.
President Joe Biden had approved an additional package of $800m worth of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.
The assistance package includes 11 Mi-17 helicopters, 18 155 mm Howitzer cannons, and 300 more Switchblade drones, the Kyiv Independent reported.
The additional $800m shipment brings the total amount of military assistance from the US to Ukraine to more than $3bn.
Russian defence ministry says ‘will spare lives’ of those who surrender in Mariupol
The chief of Russia’s defence ministry, Mikhail Mizintsev has said that the “lives of those who lay down their arms [in Mariupol] will be spared.”
The TASS news agency reported that the defence ministry asked Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to surrender and “given the catastrophic situation at the Azovstal iron and steel works, and out of purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants from nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries to end hostilities and lay down arms from 06:00 Moscow time on April 17, 2022.”
The statement continued: “The lives of all those who lay down their arms will be spared.”
Russian defence ministry publishes first images of Moskva crew
For the first time since the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian defence ministry has published images showing the surviving crew of the country’s flagship Black Sea missile cruiser.
The images from a parade in the Crimean city of Sevastopol represent the first evidence Russia has offered of the survival of sailors from the warship.
On Thursday, the defence ministry had announced that the missile cruiser had sunk while being towed in rough seas after an explosion involving ammunition on board.
Ukrainian forces had taken responsibility, however, saying they sunk the Moskva using two Neptune anti-ship missiles.
Russia had maintained at the time that the crew had been taken to Sevastopol, a major port in the Black Sea.
The images published by the Russian defence ministry show a big group of sailors parading in Sevastopol and meeting the Navy commander-in-chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.
World Central Kitchen partner restaurant hit by a missile in Kharkiv
A restaurant partnered with celebrity chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen — a non-profit dedicated to providing meals in the wake of disasters — was hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook on Saturday posted a video on Twitter and confirmed that the restaurant building was attacked and that it was a “big hit.”
He said that the missile left “tremendous amounts of damage” and “a dozen cars burnt out.”
Mr Mook added that no one was killed at the restaurant but four staffers were wounded in the attack.
Lay down your arms, Russia tells last Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol
Russia‘s defence ministry said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, state media have reported.
Tass news agency quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defence Management, as saying Moscow’s offer was prompted by “the catastrophic situation”.
He added: “We guarantee that the lives of all those who lay down their arms will be spared.”
Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva ‘killed in explosion’, says Ukraine
In case you missed it
The captain of a Russian warship that sunk in the Black Sea died in an explosion following a missile strike, according to Ukrainian authorities, writes Joe Middleton.
First Rank Captain Anton Kuprin, 44, died during an “explosion and fire on board” the Moskva, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs, said on the messenger app Telegram.
The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank on Thursday while being towed to a port in stormy weather after an explosion and fire onboard, according to Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry.
Read more here:
Captain of sunken Russian warship Moskva ‘killed in explosion’, says Ukraine
First Rank Captain Anton Kuprin, 44, died during an ‘explosion and fire on board’ the vessel
Boris Johnson will travel to India next week to meet prime minister Modi
UK prime minister Boris Johnson will head to India this week on a trip to strengthen links between the two countries which have not seen eye to eye over the response to the Ukraine crisis.
In details released on Saturday by No 10, officials said that Mr Johnson would use the trip to India to deepen relations, including in-depth talks with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on the two nations’ “strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership.”
He will also push for progress in talks on a free trade deal.
Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees
A 102-year-old man who raised thousands of pounds for Covid-19 relief during the pandemic has held a minute’s silence at his home alongside refugees from Ukraine.
Dabirul Islam Choudhury, who was made an OBE for raising £420,000 after Captain Sir Tom Moore inspired him to walk laps of his garden in Bow, east London while fasting for Ramadan, welcomed Ukrainian refugees to his home on Saturday.
Read the full story here:
Fundraiser, 102, holds silence in support of Ukrainian refugees
Dabirul Islam Choudhury is fasting during Ramadan.
Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil
Pope Francis on Saturday invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” in an Easter vigil homily in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and three Ukrainian lawmakers.
The Pope noted that while “many writers have evoked the beautify of starlit nights, the nights of war, however, are riven by streams of light that portend death.”
Read more here:
Ukrainian mayor and lawmakers attend Vatican Easter vigil
Pope Francis invoked “gestures of peace in these days marked by the horror of war” in an Easter vigil homily in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by the mayor of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and three Ukrainian lawmakers
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies