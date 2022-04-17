✕ Close Russian state TV presenter says war in Ukraine 'has already escalated into World War 3'

Russia has released the first images of surviving sailors from its sunken Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, as they met with the head of its navy in Crimea.

It came as Moscow announced a window for the surrender of the southern city of Mariupol, beginning at 6am local time on Sunday morning, saying that any Ukrainian forces who give up their arms in this period will not be harmed.

Earlier, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are “eliminated”.

Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”

And his comments came as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, pledged to help rebuild the besieged city.

The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will once again compete globally.