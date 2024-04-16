✕ Close UK has fasttracked the production of laser energy and radio waves weaponry

Ukraine has used long-range British cruise missiles to attack a Russian military base deep inside occupied territory.

The military base is located within an industrial complex in southern-central Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. The extent of the damage is unclear.

It comes as President Zelensky warned Russia may be organising an increased offensive in coming months.

“The situation at the front during such a hot war is always difficult. But these days – and especially on the Donetsk front – it’s getting harder,” he said during a nightly address.

The British Storm Shadow missiles were launched by Ukrainian aircrafts at a command base for Russian troops over the weekend, but it was not specified until today which weapons were used.

The same missiles have played a key role in Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea.

“This strike furthers Ukraine’s campaign to liberate the Luhansk region from the Russian Federation’s illegal invasion and ensure that Russia is not able to advance further into Ukraine,” a military source told Sky News.

“Striking Russian military command nodes creates confusion among the Russian ground forces,” they added.