Ukraine-Russia war live: UK missiles ‘used in strike on military HQ’ as Kyiv says frontline ‘getting harder’
Ukraine’s army chief says situation in industrial east has ‘significantly worsened’ as Russia steps up attacks
Ukraine has used long-range British cruise missiles to attack a Russian military base deep inside occupied territory.
The military base is located within an industrial complex in southern-central Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. The extent of the damage is unclear.
It comes as President Zelensky warned Russia may be organising an increased offensive in coming months.
“The situation at the front during such a hot war is always difficult. But these days – and especially on the Donetsk front – it’s getting harder,” he said during a nightly address.
The British Storm Shadow missiles were launched by Ukrainian aircrafts at a command base for Russian troops over the weekend, but it was not specified until today which weapons were used.
The same missiles have played a key role in Ukraine’s long-range attacks on Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea.
“This strike furthers Ukraine’s campaign to liberate the Luhansk region from the Russian Federation’s illegal invasion and ensure that Russia is not able to advance further into Ukraine,” a military source told Sky News.
“Striking Russian military command nodes creates confusion among the Russian ground forces,” they added.
Biden hosts Czech leader at White House to promote Ukraine aid amid holdup in Congress
President Joe Biden urged the U.S. House to immediately take up Senate-passed supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office.
The visit came as Biden aimed to highlight the efforts other nations are making to support Ukraine. It followed the Czech government’s announcement that it is sending 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, which Kyiv says is badly needed on the battlefield against Russia’s invasion.
“As the Czech Republic remembers, Russia won’t stop at Ukraine,” Biden said. He appealed to Congress to pass the supplemental funding so the U.S. could do its part to help Ukraine. “They have to do it now,” Biden said.
Fiala praised the U.S. president for his leadership in support of Ukraine, adding, “We are also doing our best.”
Two Ukrainian soldiers running London Marathon to show ‘unbreakable’ spirit
Two amputee Ukrainian soldiers said they are taking on the London Marathon because they want to show that Ukrainians are “unbreakable”.
Active Ukrainian serviceman Georgiy Roshka, 32, had his arm amputated in a bunker during the siege of Azovstal, while fellow soldier Oleksiy Rudenko, 28, lost his leg after he stepped on a mine during a combat mission in eastern Ukraine, and now both men use prosthetics.
Two Ukrainian soldiers running London Marathon to show ‘unbreakable’ spirit
The servicemen are raising money for two injured Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
The bishop for Ukraine in London has urged the UK and the US to “honour their pledges” and not forget that Ukraine is fighting Russia to save the “rule of law and democracy”.
In a major intervention, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said Ukraine was not asking for soldiers on the ground but for funding to continue fighting Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Two years ago, Russia launched a devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine, capturing nearly a quarter of the country and displacing more than 10 million people. There are now at least six million Ukrainian refugees in Europe, including around 250,000 in the UK.
“This is not just a battle for Ukraine,” the Catholic bishop told The Independent. “It is the battle for rule of law, democracy and freedoms that we have all taken advantage of. That we stand to lose.
Bel Trew reports:
Ukraine bishop urges UK and US to keep supporting fight against Russia
Ukraine is ‘fighting for rule of law’, warns senior cleric in an interview with Bel Trew as David Cameron urges US to push through stalled aid package
Ukrainians granted sanctuary in Britain sent to live with suspected gangsters
Ukrainian refugees fleeing the horrors of war to find sanctuary in British homes were sent to live with suspected gangsters under the government’s flagship Homes for Ukraine scheme, The Independentcan reveal.
People with suspected links to serious or organised crime were among those approved as hosts under the scheme, which was set up in 2022 to encourage warm-hearted homeowners to lend a spare room to those fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
In the worst cases, Ukrainian families and individuals “just disappeared”, according to one council worker, while others were forced to work for their hosts or were charged rent. In one stark example, a couple with a young child were sent to live with a convicted paedophile.
Home Office exposed Ukrainian refugees to organised crime groups with housing scheme
Exclusive: Labour calls for investigation after The Independent reveals hosts’ links to serious and organised crime
Here are the latest photos of Ukrainian forces training
More civilians die in Ukraine as delays in US aid will hamper Kyiv’s forces, think tank warns
More civilians died across Ukraine Sunday as analysts warned that delays in U.S. military assistance would see Kyiv struggle to fight off Russian offensives.
One man was Sunday killed after a Russian drone hit the truck he was driving in the Sumy region, the local prosecutor’s office said.
Officials in the Kharkiv region also said Sunday that they had retrieved the bodies of a 61-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man killed by a Russian strike the previous day. Ten Russian Shahed-type drones were shot down over the Kharkiv region overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme is bold and right but must be better run
Editorial: Reports of refugees sent to live with suspected gangsters underline the need for improved safeguards
Kremlin says 2022 draft document could serve as starting point for future Ukraine peace talks
A draft peace agreement that Russia and Ukraine negotiated in the early days of the war could serve as a starting point for talks to end the fighting, the Kremlin said Friday, reviving a proposal that Ukraine had rejected.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the draft document that was discussed in Istanbul in March 2022 could be “the basis for starting negotiations.” At the same time, he noted that the possible future talks would need to take into account the “new realities.”
Increasing air defence capabilities will strengthen global stability, says Ukrainian minister
Increasing the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defence will strengthen regional and global stability, the Ukrainian foreign minister has said.
Speaking at the second Black Sea Security Conference, Dmytro Kuleba, said increasing Ukraine’s aerial capabilities will protect the security of Ukraine’s neighbours and the entire Black Sea region from Russian aerial terror.
“Today, there’s no other language Moscow understands better than the language of force. This is what they respect, anything else is seen as a weakness,” he said.
Mr Kubela also said the Black Sea must become “the sea of Nato, of peace and stability,” calling on the alliance to implement “a comprehensive and ambitious Black Sea strategy aimed at reducing Russia’s malign influence”.
The Kremlin wants Kyiv to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and recognise the annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia.
Ukraine has staunchly refused.
The USA will continue to support Ukraine, says secretary of state
The US secretary of state has assured Ukraine and its allies surrounding the Black Sea they could depend on his country’s support to make the region more secure.
Anthony Blinken emphasised the importance of investing in the region’s security to ensure peace and freedom across Europe.
Addressing the attendees of the Second Black Sea Security Conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, he said: “Putin believed that Ukraine’s neighbours in the region would be divided, but he was wrong.
“The United States will continue to support Ukraine both so it can defend itself today and stand on its feet.”
Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula, on the northern coast of the Black Sea, in 2014, and it has served as a key hub supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine border the Black Sea.
