Ukraine news – live: Russian military plane crashes as ‘kamikaze’ drone strike in Kyiv kills four
The plane crashed into buildings in the Russian town of Yeysk
A Russian military plane has crashed into an apartment block in a Russian port town on the Sea of Azov as it suffered from engine failure, the Russian military announced.
It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces targeted Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with so-called kamikaze drones, with four people allegedly killed and 19 rescued from a residential building in the capital.
Ukraine’s air force claimed to have shot down roughly 85 per cent of the drones launched in the overnight bombardment by Russia.
Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.
“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said.
There was also intense fighting overnight around two towns in the Donetsk region, a day after 11 Russian soldiers were shot dead by gunmen at a military training ground in Belgorod, prompting Moscow to call for a criminal investigation.
US, UK to deepen cooperation on Russia with further sanctions
The United States and Britain have announced that they will further their cooperation on sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as well as on other targets, top financial officials for the two allied nations said in a joint statement on Monday.
“Over time, we expect to realize the benefits of our collaboration not only in relation to the sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also across other common sanctions regimes,” Andrea Gacki, the head of the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, and Giles Thomson, the head of Britain’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, wrote.
Belarus to hold live-fire exercises with Russia
The Belarusian defence ministry said on Monday it will conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches as part of its joint grouping with Russian forces, Interfax reported.
“Military units from the formations are planned to be deployed at four training ranges of the Republic of Belarus in the eastern and central part of the country, after which they will start conducting combat training activities,” Interfax quoted a Minsk defence official as saying.
The Belarusian defence ministry said last week that Russian troops would deploy to the country to form a new “regional grouping” amid claims from Minsk that Ukraine is preparing to attack its territory. Belarus has offered no evidence of Ukraine’s aggressive intentions.
Reuters
President Zelensky to publish book of wartime speeches
A collection of wartime speeches by Volodymyr Zelensky, featuring an introduction written by the Ukrainian president, will be published on 6th December
The book will be called A Message From Ukraine and include a preface by Arkady Ostrovskym, the Economist’s editor for Russia and Eastern Europe, Crown, a Penguin Random House division, announced on Monday.
Mr Zelensky said in a statement released by Crown: “Supporting Ukraine is not a trend, a meme or a viral challenge.
“It is not a force to rapidly spread across the planet and then just as rapidly disappear.
“If you want to understand who we are, where we are from, what we want and where we are going, you need to learn more about who we are.
“This book will help you do just that.”
Only a ‘comprehensive rout’ in Ukraine can stop Putin, says ex-Russian diplomat
The only thing that can stop Vladimir Putin is a “comprehensive rout” in Ukraine, according to a Russian diplomat who resigned over the war in May.
Boris Bondarev, who left his post as a counsellor at Russia's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva in May, also warned that “any ceasefire will just give Russia a chance to rearm before attacking again”.
Writing in Foreign Affairs, Mr Bondarev warned over the possible consequences of Russia’s implosion, saying: “Russians might unify behind an even more belligerent leader than Putin, provoking a civil war, more outside aggression, or both.”
“If Ukraine wins and Putin falls, the best thing the West can do isn’t to inflict humiliation,” he added, warning that the humiliations Russians suffered after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union should be a lesson for the West.
“Providing aid would also allow the West to avoid repeating their behaviour from the 1990s, when Russians felt scammed by the United States, and would make it easier for the population to finally accept the loss of their empire,” he wrote.
Fireball engulfs apartment block as Russian warplane crashes in Yeysk
A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The Su-34 bomber went down in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, according to the ministry.
Russian investigators said they had launched a criminal investigation into the crash, according to the Associated Press.
Liam James reports:
Fireball engulfs apartment block as Russian warplane crashes in Yeysk
A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Russian warplane crashed into the port town of Yeysk
Russia’s military says one of its warplanes suffers engine failure, crashes in port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov.
The crash has apparently caused a fire that spans 2,000 square meters.
Marina Ovsyannikova: Anti-Putin TV journalist flees Russia
Marina Ovsyannikova, the former Russian state TV journalist arrested over her criticism of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, has fled the country, her lawyer has said.
She faced up to 10 years in jail for spreading what the Kremlin claimed was false information about Russia’s military, is currently “under the protection of a European state”, lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said.
Her lawyer declined to elaborate as “it may turn out to be a problem” for Ms Ovsyannikova, a former editor at Channel One.
Read more here:
Marina Ovsyannikova: Anti-Putin TV journalist flees Russia
TV journalist now ‘under the protection of a European state’ after lone protests, says lawyer
Russia warns extension of grain deal dependent on West easing sanctions
The extension of a landmark Black Sea grain deal is dependent on the West easing curbs on Russia’s own agricultural and fertiliser exports, it has warned.
In a meeting in Moscow, Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin told UN under-secretary-general Martin Griffiths that extending the deal “directly depends on ensuring full implementation of all previously reached agreements”, the defence ministry said.
Russia said the impact of Western sanctions on logistics, payments, shipping and insurance prevents it from exporting fertilisers and chemicals like ammonia, and easing those restrictions was a key part of the deal, brokered in July by Turkey and the United Nations.
Belarus ‘to host 9,000 Russian troops'
Belarus is to host a total of 9,000 Russian troops and 170 tanks as part of the new joint Russian-Belarusian military force, Reuters reports, citing Belarusian defence ministry officials.
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko announced the formation of the new force last week, claiming it was being created in response to Ukraine plotting an attack – a charge for which he did not provide evidence and which was rejected by Kyiv.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies