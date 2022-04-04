Ukraine news – live: Zelensky visits Bucha after body of Olga Sohnenko found in nearby village
Moscow continues to deny responsibility for civilian murders carried out during war
Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Monday, where it has been alleged Russian troops killed dozens of civilians in a series of war crimes.
The country’s president was guarded by tight security as he spoke to local residents and reporters, where he said the allegations against Russian forces made peace negotiations harder to conduct than they already were.
It comes after Moscow denied that its troops murdered civilians in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisting Russian officials had reason to believe “video falsification” had been involved in the making of footage showing dead bodies on the town’s streets. He provided no evidence for these claims.
Elsewhere, Russian forces have been accused of shooting dead Olga Sukhenko, the mayor of Motyzhyn, a town 30 miles west of the capital, along with her husband and son. The bodies were allegedly thrown into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Vladimir Putin’s troops slept, according to the Associated Press.
Ex-Ukrainian diplomat accuses Russia of ‘lying big'
Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria, has accused Russia of “lying big” over the murder of civilians in Bucha.
Lithuania expels Russian ambassador
Lithuania is expelling the Russian ambassador to the Baltic country after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in the town of Bucha, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said on Monday.
Russia’s ambassador to Lithuania “will have to leave the country”, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russia’s unprecedented aggression,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.
“The war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine will not be forgotten,” he added.
Lithuania also said it would close Russia’s consulate in the port city of Klaipeda and said its envoy to Moscow “would return in the near future”.
Mr Landsbergis said that in a symbolic gesture at the same time, the Lithuanian ambassador in Ukraine would be returning to Kyiv.
Truss calls for Russia to be kicked out of UN’s human rights council
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss has called for Russia to be expelled from the UN’s human rights council.
The cabinet minister tweeted the following:
Zelensky hails Johnson’s ‘historic leadership’ in helping Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday hailed his British counterpart Boris Johnson’s “historic leadership” in rallying military help for his embattled country.
It came as the UK vowed to deliver more defensive aid to kick out the Russian invaders.
Reacting to the civilian killings reported to have taken place in Bucha, Mr Johnson said earlier Britain “will never waver from supporting our friends”, in a sign of an increased commitment to defend Ukraine that could include armour and anti-ship missiles.
While the UK is not expected to deliver any of its own tanks it could act as a facilitator for other allied nations to supply them to Kyiv, according to reports. Downing Street has also refused to rule out supplying anti-ship missiles to prevent amphibious landings in Odesa.
Following talks between Mr Johnson and Mr Zelensky over the weekend, the Ukrainian leader said there would be a “new package [of] very, very tangible support”, while No 10 said the PM was “committed to continue to step up defensive support”.
In a video address, the Ukrainian president added: “Thank you Boris for the leadership! Historical leadership. I’m sure of it.”
Biden calls for ‘war crimes trial’ against Putin - report
Over to the US now, where Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Russian president Vladimir Putin.
It comes after the alleged killings of civilians in Bucha, a town just outside Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which were only discovered after Russian forces retreated from the area and Ukrainians moved back in.
PA notes that the US president is also seeking more sanctions to be put on Russia after the reported atrocities committed by Putin’s troops in Ukraine.
UK ‘considering action against Russian soldiers’ – report
Unnamed government sources have reportedly said the UK is considering further action against Russian soldiers themselves.
The BBC has said it was told this could include sanctions – but also looking at ways to hold them legally accountable – for what the prime minister has described as “evidence of war crimes” in Ukraine.
Officials are looking at measures that could target captains, majors and colonels in the Russian military, the broadcaster says.
Here’s what Boris Johnson had to say:
Ukraine’s deputy PM says Russia blocking Red Cross reaching Mariupol
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk has told national television that buses meant for the rescue of civilians from Mariupol were, once again, not able to reach the besieged southern Ukrainian city on Monday.
She accused Russian forces of blocking the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)’s evacuation efforts and said 100 Turkish citizens were still trapped in Mariupol.
It comes after repeated efforts to organise both mass evacuations of the city, and humanitarian aid getting into it have failed.
The ICRC confirmed earlier that it had not been able to reach Mariupol.
Zelensky vists Bucha after alleged civilian killings by Russian troops
More from Volodymyr Zelensky now, who today visited the town of Bucha where it is reported Vladimir Putin’s troops killed dozens of civilians in what has been widely condemned as war crimes.
The Ukrainian president was guarded by tight security as he saw the scene of the appalling atrocities.
He was pictured speaking to local residents about the horrors inflicted on their community by Putin’s forces.
Short after, Mr Zelensky told the press the situations made possible negotiations with Russia harder than they already were.
Earlier, he vowed that Putin and his troops who brought such “evil to our land” would be punished for war crimes which have appalled the world. He also branded the killings of civilians “genocide”.
Watch: Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings 'genocide of Ukrainian population'
Abramovich’s superyacht leaves Turkish port run by UK-listed firm
Roman Abramovich’s $600m (£458m) superyacht Solaris has left a port in Turkey after the British-based company that runs the terminal it was in was pressed to act.
Solaris, which is 140 metres long and has a helipad and swimming pool, left Bodrum Cruise Port on Monday.
Pressure had been building for Global Ports Holding (GPH), the Mayfair-headquartered company that runs Bodrum Cruise Port, to refuse services to Solaris.
Legal experts said the London-listed company was taking “a very big risk” by allowing a superyacht owned by a sanctioned individual to use one of its ports.
Mr Abramovich, the current owner of Chelsea Football Club, was one of several Russian billionaires sanctioned by the UK government last month as part of efforts to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war on Ukraine. He was recently pictured at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul, Turkey, last week.
