'This is the torture of the whole nation': Zelensky says Russia is committing 'genocide'

Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Monday, where it has been alleged Russian troops killed dozens of civilians in a series of war crimes.

The country’s president was guarded by tight security as he spoke to local residents and reporters, where he said the allegations against Russian forces made peace negotiations harder to conduct than they already were.

It comes after Moscow denied that its troops murdered civilians in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov insisting Russian officials had reason to believe “video falsification” had been involved in the making of footage showing dead bodies on the town’s streets. He provided no evidence for these claims.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have been accused of shooting dead Olga Sukhenko, the mayor of Motyzhyn, a town 30 miles west of the capital, along with her husband and son. The bodies were allegedly thrown into a pit in a pine forest behind houses where Vladimir Putin’s troops slept, according to the Associated Press.