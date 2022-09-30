Vladimir Putin will make his first public appearance today since so-called referendums were held in four occupied Ukrainian territories, in which he will declare the regions are now joining the Russian Federation.
Preparations have been made at Moscow’s Red Square for a grand ceremony with a stage, giant video screens and billboards which read “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson - Russia”, proclaiming the inclusion of these regions into Russian territory.
The Russian president is also expected to give a speech today after meeting the Moscow-backed leaders of the four regions.
The move by the Kremlin comes despite several warnings from world leaders who say they will never recognise the voting exercise and dismissed it as illegal and a “sham”. The UN chief Antonio Guterres has said Russia’s decision to proceed with the annexations holds no legal value and “deserves to be condemned”.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the annexation of 15 per cent of Ukraine can still be stopped.
“But to stop it we have to stop that person in Russia who wants war more than life,” he said, referring to Mr Putin.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 30 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies