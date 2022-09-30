Jump to content

updated1664509439

Ukraine war – live: Putin to welcome annexed Ukrainian regions in Red Square ceremony

Putin ‘wants war more than life’, says Zelensky

Arpan Rai
Friday 30 September 2022 04:43
Audio reveals Vladimir Putin to annex four Russian-held areas of Ukraine on Friday

Vladimir Putin will make his first public appearance today since so-called referendums were held in four occupied Ukrainian territories, in which he will declare the regions are now joining the Russian Federation.

Preparations have been made at Moscow’s Red Square for a grand ceremony with a stage, giant video screens and billboards which read “Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson -  Russia”, proclaiming the inclusion of these regions into Russian territory.

The Russian president is also expected to give a speech today after meeting the Moscow-backed leaders of the four regions.

The move by the Kremlin comes despite several warnings from world leaders who say they will never recognise the voting exercise and dismissed it as illegal and a “sham”. The UN chief Antonio Guterres has said Russia’s decision to proceed with the annexations holds no legal value and “deserves to be condemned”.

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the annexation of 15 per cent of Ukraine can still be stopped.

“But to stop it we have to stop that person in Russia who wants war more than life,” he said, referring to Mr Putin.

1664508730

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 30 September.

Arpan Rai30 September 2022 04:32

