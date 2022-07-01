Ukraine news – live: Kyiv accuses Russia of ‘terrorism’ as 19 killed in apartment strike
Russia’s night-time strike in Odesa comes after Ukraine expels Russian forces from Snake Island
Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out “terrorism” after 19 people, including two children, were killed in a missile strike on an apartment block.
Video of the pre-dawn assault showed the charred remains of a nine-story buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, close to Odesa in southern Ukraine.
“A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians,” Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said.
The Kremlin has denied Moscow targeted the building, insisting “the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets”.
The attack comes after Russian forces withdrew from the strategically important Snake Island on Thursday, a move Ukrainians hoped would ease the threat to nearby Odesa.
US basketball star detained in Russia appears in court
American basketball star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian court on Friday, four months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while travelling to play for a Russian team.
Griner was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.
The Phoenix Mercury star and two-time US Olympic gold medallist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale transportation of drugs.
Fewer than 1 per cent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, and acquittals can be overturned.
At a closed-door preliminary hearing on Monday in the Moscow suburb of Khimki, Griner’s detention was extended for another six months, to December 20.
Photos obtained by The Associated Press, including one of the few close-ups of Griner since her arrest on February 17, showed the 31-year-old in handcuffs and looking straight ahead.
She declined to answer questions from reporters in English as she was led through the court, according to video shown in Russian media.
Russian media later reported that Griner’s lawyers would not comment on how their client planned to plead.
ICYMI: Two children among 18 people killed after missile strike on Odesa
At least 18 people, including two children, have been this morning killed after Russian missiles struck an apartment building and two holiday camps near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa.
Shweta Sharma now has the full story here:
Two children among 18 people killed after missile strike on Odesa
One rocket hit a nine-storey residential building and another one struck a recreation centre, Ukrainian officials say
Death toll from Odesa apartment block strike rises to 19
Ukraine authorities now say 19 people have died, including two children, in a Russian strike on an appartment block near Odesa.
“A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians,” Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said.
The Kremlin has denied Moscow targeted the building, insisting “the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets”.
The attack comes after Russian forces withdrew from the strategically important Snake Island on Thursday, a move Ukrainians hoped would ease the threat to nearby Odesa.
Russia-backed separatists say they will start using death penalty from 2025 in new criminal code
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine where two Britons and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death say the death penalty will start being used from 2025, according to an updated criminal code of the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
The DPR has had the death penalty on its statute books since 2014, but no legislation outlining how to enforce it until now. Rights group Amnesty International, which tracks the use of the death penalty worldwide, has not recorded any instances of official executions in the region.
A court in the DPR in June sentenced two Britons - Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner - and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death for “mercenary activities” after they were captured fighting with Ukrainian forces. Their lawyers say they will appeal the decision, which was handed down after a hasty non-jury trial with no access for independent or international media.
It was unclear what the new rules - outlined in an updated version of the DPR’s criminal executive code that was published on the website of the breakaway entity’s legislature - would mean for the men. Their lawyers were not immediately available for comment.
The new criminal code, in effect from Friday, also states that the death penalty should be carried out by firing squad and that the head of the Russian-backed separatist republic has the final say on issuing pardons to anybody sentenced to death.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said on Thursday it had issued an order to Russia to ensure that the men do not face the death penalty. The Kremlin said it was not bound by rulings from the ECHR, from which Russia has pulled out since it launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow denies striking apartments near Ukraine's Odesa
The Kremlin dismissed allegations that Russian missiles had struck an apartment building near the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa early on Friday.
Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles had hit an apartment building and two holiday camps, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens.
“I would like to remind you of the president’s words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.
Russian forces capture Lysychansk oil refinery, Moscow claims
Russian state sources are claiming troops have caputured the Lysychansk oil refinery, the second-largest refinery in Ukraine.
The state-owned RIA news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying the refinery was now under its control, although details could not be immediately verified.
Russia has been targeting the refinery since May, but had upped its offensive in the area in recent days.
EU flag raised in Ukrainian parliament
The EU flag was raised in the Ukrainian parliament after the country was granted candidate status to join the bloc.
MPs applauded at the flag was carried into the Verkhovna Rada by soldiers on Friday morning.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told Ukraine’s parliament the country now had a "very clear European perspective" but the road to EU membership will take time and require hard work, in a speech on Friday.
EU leaders last week granted Ukraine candidate status to join the bloc, formally opening a process that is expected to take years before it becomes a member of the union that now comprises 27 countries.
More photos emerge from deadly apartment bombing
Ukrainian officials have released more images showing the damage caused by the bombing of an apartment block near Odesa this morning.
Ukraine releases more footage of missile strike on mall
Ukraine has released new footage of shoppers diving for cover the moment a Russian missile hit a busy mall.
Video captured by CCTV cameras shows terrified customers running for their lives moments after the attack at the Amstor mall in Kremenchuk, central Ukraine on Monday.
A missile can be seen flying towards the building in footage from outside the shopping centre. Seconds later, a huge explosion takes place, throwing debris high into the air.
Before the strike, shoppers can be seen calmly browsing busy stores and walking around the exterior of the mall.
The footage calls into question Russia’s claims the mall was “non-functioning” and was being used to store ammunition.
Russia ‘a state sponsor of terror’, Ukraine says after apartment strike
Ukraine says Russia should be recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism following a missile strike on an apartment block this morning left at least 18 people dead, including two children.
Video of the pre-dawn attack showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, located about 30 miles southwest of Odesa. Ukrainian news reports said missiles struck a multi-story apartment building and a resort area.
“[Russian] terrorists attacked Odesa region last night. According to Operational Command South and Odesa RMA, at least 18 people died,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Twitter.
“These are the same X-22 missiles that were fired at the mall in #Kremenchuk. It’s time to officially recognise russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies