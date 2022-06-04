✕ Close Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

The European Union has blacklisted Russian military leaders who it said led troops to commit atrocities in Ukraine, describing them as the “butchers” of Bucha and Mariupol.

The latest round of EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits 65 more Kremlin-linked figures and confirms a ban on most oil imports and the removal of Russia’s top lender Sberbank from the Swift payments system.

Among the 65 people named was Azatbek Omurbekov, who the EU said led Russian troops as they “killed, raped and tortured civilians in Bucha”, earning him the nickname “Butcher of Bucha”.

Mikhail Mizintsev, a general the EU said oversaw the siege and bombardment of Mariupol that killed thousands, was also targeted and deemed the “butcher of Mariupol”. Russia has denied killing civilians in 100 days of what it calls a special military operation.

Moscow today announced its intention to stay in Ukraine until achieving all its goals. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the [Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic] – two breakaway regionscontrolled by Russian-backed separatists.