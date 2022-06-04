Nine Donbas attacks defended as Russia makes ‘creeping advance’

✕ Close Zelensky shuts down anchor’s suggestion that Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

Ukraine’s forces have managed to repel nine Russian attacks on the eastern Donbas region over the last 24 hours, according to Ukrainian military staff.

It comes as Vladimir Putin’s forces train their efforts on attempting to seize Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the only two cities in the Luhansk province not controlled by the Kremlin.

But, according to local officials, Ukraine has recaptured “approximately 20 per cent” of Sievierodonetsk since the Russian since invasion began.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have been accused of destroying bridges across the Seversky Donets river in a bid to block Ukrainian reinforcements from delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk.

In an announcement broadcast on TV on Saturday, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai also said the Ukrainian military was continuing to maintain its positions inside the town, and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

Reports of modest Ukrainian resistance in the Donbas arrive in the wake of the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) saying that Russia is devoting significant troop strength and firepower to a “creeping advance” on the eastern region.