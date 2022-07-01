Liveupdated1656646366

Ukraine latest news – live: Boris Johnson plays down Putin’s nuclear threats

Russia’s president ‘trying to reframe conflict in Ukraine to be about Russia and Nato’, says PM

Arpan Rai,Aisha Rimi,Thomas Kingsley
Friday 01 July 2022 04:32
Moment Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre

Prime minister Boris Johnson has played down the estimated 35 nuclear threats made by president Vladimir Putin since the start his military operation - insisting instead that he would be able to overcome Ukrainian resistance by conventional means.

In an interview marking the end of the Nato summit in Spain, Mr Johnson told LBC’s Nick Ferrari : “I think it’s very, very important that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be side-tracked by this kind of sabre-rattling.

“Because fundamentally, what Putin is trying to do is to reframe this as about Russia versus Nato.

“It’s not. It’s about his attack on an entirely innocent country, with conventional weapons, with artillery, bombardments with planes, shells and so on.

“And it’s about the Ukrainians’ right to protect themselves. That is what this is about.

“And what we had today at Nato was, yet again, the alliance being tested, being asked, being interrogated. Are we resolved? Are we determined? Will we give the Ukrainians the means to protect themselves?

“And the answer was absolutely yes and, if anything, the strength of the unity is greater than it was before.”

Russian missile strike on Odesa port kills 10

At least 10 people were killed after a Russian missile struck Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa early on Friday, regional official confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicated that at least six people, including three children, died in the night-time strike on a residential building.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Odesa’s regional administration said: “The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10.”

This comes just hours after Ukraine expelled Russian forces from the key Black Sea outpost of Snake Island.

The missile had struck a nine-story apartment building in Ukraine’s Black Sea port, following which a section of the building collapsed.

Officials said that a rescue operation was underway as some people were reported buried under the ruble.

Arpan Rai1 July 2022 04:32
Western leaders, including Boris Johnson, would look ‘disgusting’ topless, says Putin

A thin-skinned Vladimir Putin has hit back at the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Western leaders who mocked his tough-man topless exploits, with the Russian leader claiming they would look “disgusting” if they tried to copy him.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

He added that we need to “show our pecs”.

David Harding has more:

Putin says Boris Johnson topless would be a ‘disgusting sight’

The Russian leader was responding to comments made at the G7 summit earlier this week

Emily Atkinson1 July 2022 03:00
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers train on range of complex weapons with British Army in UK

Ukrainian soldiers train on range of complex weapons with British Army in UK
Emily Atkinson1 July 2022 02:00
Opinion: We deserve a say in the role Britain plays in Ukraine

Let’s start with the headline that the government and the prime minister have helpfully provided: “The UK will provide an additional £1bn of military support to Ukraine.” What will it be spent on, Mary Dejevsky asks.

We deserve a say in the role Britain plays in Ukraine | Mary Dejevsky

If the UK is going to be a party to a war in Europe, aren’t there arguments to be heard, asks Mary Dejevsky, in parliament or any public forum?

Emily Atkinson1 July 2022 01:00
US blocks trust which held property interest of sanctioned Russian oligarch

The US treasury department has blocked a trust where sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov held a property interest.

“The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced it has issued a Notification of Blocked Property to Heritage Trust, a Delaware-based trust in which OFAC-designated Russian oligarch Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov holds a property interest,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The trust held assets valued at over $1 billion as of Thursday, it added.

Emily Atkinson1 July 2022 00:11
Boris Johnson’s 2030 military spending pledge ‘feeble’, say senior Tories

Boris Johnson sought to heal a cabinet rift by promising to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent of Britain’s economic output by the end of the decade.

The prime minister wrapped up the Nato summit in Madrid with a pledge that could see more than £55bn added to military budgets this decade, following Ben Wallace’s pleas for more money.

However, senior Conservatives said the PM’s ambition remained “feeble” and the target too far off, given the gravity of the immediate threat from Vladimir Putin’s Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Adam Forrest reports:

Boris Johnson’s 2030 military spending pledge ‘feeble’, say senior Tories

PM commits to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of decade

Emily Atkinson30 June 2022 23:00
Watch: Liz Truss says Putin's 'rhetoric' and its threat towards Nato should be ignored

Liz Truss says Putin's 'rhetoric' and its threat towards Nato should be ignored
Emily Atkinson30 June 2022 22:03
Vladimir Putin loses his 57th colonel in just four months of war

Vladimir Putin has lost another colonel - the 57th in just four months of war, as fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine.

Lieutenant Colonel Pavel Kislyakov, 40, was buried on Thursday with full military honours in his hometown in the Moscow region.

Kislyakov, commander of a prestigious unit of Russian paratroopers, is the 57th known colonel to have been killed since president Putin ordered his troops to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Thomas Kingsley has more:

Vladimir Putin loses his 57th colonel in just four months of war

Russia has also lost at least 12 generals during the conflict

Emily Atkinson30 June 2022 20:45
Emily Atkinson30 June 2022 20:20
Putin can hold onto power in Russia if he backs down over Ukraine, Boris Johnson says

Vladimir Putin still has a way to get out of the war in Ukraine without losing his grip on power in Moscow, Boris Johnson has suggested.

Ever since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour on 24 February, Mr Johnson has made clear that, while supporting Ukraine’s efforts to drive Putin’s troops out of the country, he was not seeking regime change in the Kremlin.

He has previously been critical of Western leaders, like France’s Emmanuel Macron, who have suggested that Putin must be offered a ladder to climb down to allow him to end the conflict without losing face.

Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the story:

Putin can hold onto power in Russia if he backs down over Ukraine, Boris Johnson says

Russian president has sufficient support at home to tell his people that he is halting conflict ‘in the interests of peace’

Emily Atkinson30 June 2022 19:55

