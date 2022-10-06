✕ Close Zelensky claims Russian occupiers 'trying to escape' liberated Ukraine regions

A key city recently liberated by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.

Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their comrades’ bodies behind in the rush to retreat.

On Wednesday, the bodies of two Russian soldiers were still lying bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road near Lyman, close to the blasted hulks of cars and a van.

Locals say they have been having to live with the stench of dead Russian troops lying in the streets of Lyman for days now. One resident described seeing 15 bodies of Russian soldiers in her street alone.

It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in illegal referendums.

But Russia continues to try and strengthen its grip on Zaporizhzhia city after Vladimir Putin ordered his officials to take over the running of the nuclear power plant there. Shelling in the city overnight caused multiple fires, Ukraine’s governor for the region said.