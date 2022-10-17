Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.
The Ukrainian capital was targeted with Iran-made self-destructing drones one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.
It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.
“This is extremely important - everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that “we need to capture the occupiers - as many as possible”.
There was intense fighting overnight between Russian and Ukrainian forces around two towns in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
And a day earlier, 11 Russian soldiers were shot dead by gunmen at a military training ground in Belgorod, prompting Russia to call for a criminal investigation.
Massive fire at energy facility in Ukraine - official
A huge fire has broken out at a major energy infrastructure facility in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region following a Russian missile attack, the local governor said today.
Explosions in Kyiv, confirms Ukraine: ‘Russians think it will help them’
A top Ukrainian official says Russia has attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones, calling for more air defence systems.
“Explosions in Kyiv. The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones. Russians think it will help them, but such actions are like agony. We need more air defence systems and as soon as possible,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, said on Telegram.
“We have no time for slow actions. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy. So be it,” he said today.
Kyiv hit by Kamikaze drones, multiple explosions reported
Multiple blasts hit Kyiv’s central district this morning, mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
At least three blasts have been reported by local journalists in the morning rush hour for the second Monday in a row.
The Ukrainian capital was targeted with Iranian kamikaze – or self-destructing – drones, used by Russia in previous bombardments on several cities over the past week, said the head of Ukraine’s presidential office.
Capture Putin’s soldiers, Zelensky tells locals for a quid pro quo with Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Ukrainians to capture Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods – to exchange with Moscow for the return of captured Ukrainians.
“This is extremely important - everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said.
“We remember our people detained in Russia. We must liberate them, and we must liberate them all, leaving none to the enemy. But for this we need to capture the occupiers - as many as possible,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address.
He also thanked the 54th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion which has “during the offensive significantly increased our ability to return Ukrainians home.”
Monday, 17 October
