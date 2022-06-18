Boris Johnson says UK with Ukraine ‘for long haul'

✕ Close Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has said the UK is with Ukraine for the “long haul” after he arrived back from a visit to its capital, Kyiv.

The British prime minister said it was important to send this message when “Ukraine fatigue” was setting in over the war, which is approaching its fourth month.

“The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Mr Johnson said on Saturday morning.

The PM also described his surprise visit to Kyiv as “far, far more lively” and with people “much more confident” than a few weeks ago.

Over in Russia, Vladimir Putin has lashed out at western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, calling them “mad and thoughtless” and an “economic blitzkrieg”.

But the Russian president claimed they were “more harmful” to those imposing them.