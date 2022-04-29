✕ Close Watch live as Biden gives speech to support Ukrainians

The foreign office is urgently seeking more information following reports of British nationals being detained in Ukraine.

UK non-profit organisation Presidium Network have said that two civilians working as humanitarian aid volunteers were captured by Russian forces on Monday at a checkpoint south of the city of Zaporizhzhia in south-eastern Ukraine.

They were not working for the Presidium Network, which helps to get aid into Kyiv.

It comes as Nato warned the war in Ukraine could last for “months and years,” as the group pledged long-term support to Kyiv.

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks during a youth summit in Brussels later on Thursday declaring: “We need to be prepared for the long term.

“There is absolutely the possibility that this war will drag on and last for months and years.”

“Maximum pressure” will be placed on the Kremlin to end its invasion, the Nato chief added.