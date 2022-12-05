✕ Close Frozen Russian assets could be used to rebuild Ukraine, says EU chief

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the site had effectively become a “mass grave” after it was blown up.

The defence ministry said the incident should serve as a warning to other Russians who come to fight in Ukraine.

In the video, Ukrainian soldiers are seen walking around the hangar housing a large number of blown-up military trucks and other vehicles. A line of wreaths, purportedly left by the fleeing Russians for their own killed soldiers, is shown outside.

“Requiem for the Russians who turned into good ones (were killed) in a split second. All in one hangar. In one of the Kamaz vehicles, you can even see the boots that remained there and burned to the driver’s seat, close to the gas and brake pedals,” a man wearing a Ukrainian army uniform says in the video.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea last night to Ukrainians, asking them to show resilience for 90 days of winter in the face of relentless Russian attacks.

On the battlefront, Mr Zelensky said his troops were holding positions along the front line, including near Bakhmut – Russia’s next target in their advance through Donetsk.