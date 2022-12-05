The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a charred hangar full of destroyed Russian equipment at an undisclosed location, saying the site had effectively become a “mass grave” after it was blown up.
The defence ministry said the incident should serve as a warning to other Russians who come to fight in Ukraine.
In the video, Ukrainian soldiers are seen walking around the hangar housing a large number of blown-up military trucks and other vehicles. A line of wreaths, purportedly left by the fleeing Russians for their own killed soldiers, is shown outside.
“Requiem for the Russians who turned into good ones (were killed) in a split second. All in one hangar. In one of the Kamaz vehicles, you can even see the boots that remained there and burned to the driver’s seat, close to the gas and brake pedals,” a man wearing a Ukrainian army uniform says in the video.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea last night to Ukrainians, asking them to show resilience for 90 days of winter in the face of relentless Russian attacks.
On the battlefront, Mr Zelensky said his troops were holding positions along the front line, including near Bakhmut – Russia’s next target in their advance through Donetsk.
Putin wants to make winter cold and hardship part of his terror, says Zelensky
Russia is looking to use winter against Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that enduring the harsh weather is akin to defending everything.
“The fourth day of this winter is coming to an end. The winter, which will obviously be difficult. But still, it is worth perceiving this winter not as a test, but as time - time that brings us closer to the main thing - to victory. Each of these 90 winter days,” Mr Zelensky said in his address last night.
He added: “The enemy really hopes to use winter against us: to make winter cold and hardship part of his terror. We have to do everything to endure this winter, no matter how hard it is. And we will endure. To endure this winter is to defend everything.”
“Russia still has missiles and an advantage in artillery. Yes, but we have something that the occupier does not have and will not have. We defend our home, and that gives us the strongest motivation possible. We fight for freedom, and that always multiplies any force. We defend the truth, and this unites the whole world around Ukraine,” he said.
Hangar used by Putin’s troops turned into 'mass grave', says Kyiv
A hangar being used by Russian forces in Ukraine appears to have come under direct attack that destroyed the equipment inside and killed soldiers inside, officials in Kyiv said, describing the site as a “mass grave”.
A video showing the hangar was shared by the Ukrainian defence ministry, with tanks and military trucks reduced to charred scrap, and wreaths hung on the tin doors.
“Requiem for the Russian who turned into good ones in a split second. All in one hangar. In one of the Kamaz vehicles, you can even see the boots that remained there and burned to the driver’s seat, close to the gas and brake pedals. They probably tried to leave and didn’t make it,” a man wearing a Ukrainian military uniform said.
He added: “You see, they stuck the wreaths there. What’s the point now? You had no reason to come here at all. Think before you go to Ukraine, dear ones. Sooner or later, everything will end for you as it did for them.”
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 5 December.
