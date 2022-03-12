Elderly Ukrainian couple confront Russian soldiers

A Ukrainian couple have been filmed confronting Russian soldiers who had broken into their home.

The brave couple’s confrontation reportedly took place in Mykolayiv Oblast, around 80 miles east of Odessa in southern Ukraine. It was shared on social media by the US embassy in Kyiv on Friday.

In the clip, three Russian soldiers are approaching a property and one of them attempts to open the door, which is locked.

The troops manage to force open the sturdy looking blue door and make their way into the couple’s property as a loud sound like a gunshot is heard.

The surveillance camera angle switches and suddenly an elderly man and woman appear in the footage, as dog barks loudly in the background.

The man, wearing a blue sweater, angrily waves his fist at the unwelcome guests as his wife, also in blue, furiously storms up to the dumbfounded soldiers.

The furious couple confront the Russian soldiers (US embassy Kyiv/Twitter)

A heated argument ensues and another loud bang like a gunshot rings out as another Russian soldier comes into view.

The furious couple appear to win the argument with the soldiers who make their way back out of the compound, before the door is swiftly shut behind them.

The embassy wrote on Twitter: “Today we congratulate this elderly couple who opposed three Russian soldiers.”

This map shows the extent of Russia’s war in Ukraine (Press Association Images)

This latest video of Ukrainian courage is among dozens of bits of footage that have emerged since the invasion began.

At the start of the conflict, one woman confronted a Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds, so that they would bloom when he is killed.

In separate footage, hundreds of Ukrainians formed a human shield to stop tanks on the outskirts of Koryukivka.

And in Melitopol a group of Ukrainians were filmed blocking a Russian army convoy and shouting for the invading soldiers to “go home”.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.